Frontier Medicines Appoints Seasoned Executive Gregory Chow as Chief Financial Officer

"We are thrilled to welcome Greg to our senior leadership team," said Chris Varma, Ph.D . , co-founder and CEO of Frontier Medicines. "In the newly created position of chief financial officer, Greg's strategic and operational experience as the CFO of a publicly-traded biotech, in addition to his successful career as a healthcare investment banker, brings valuable expertise to Frontier."

Mr. Chow has two decades of corporate finance, capital markets, and financial accounting experience. Most recently, Mr. Chow was the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Aptose Biosciences Inc., where he served in various senior roles and led financing activities, operations, administrative functions and the up-listing of Aptose to Nasdaq. Prior to joining Aptose, Mr. Chow served as managing director and director of Private Placements at Wedbush Securities, where he led private placement capital activities within the Life Sciences Investment Banking Group. Prior to that, he was a director in the Private Placements/Equity Capital Markets Group at RBC Capital Markets, where he headed the private placement team and managed capital activities in the Healthcare Group. Previously, he led the Private Capital Group at Wells Fargo Securities and was a senior auditor at BDO Seidman, LLP in the Century City, California office. Mr. Chow's transactional experience covers a broad range of equity and equity-linked financings. Mr. Chow is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) in the State of California. Mr. Chow received his Master of Business Administration in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and his Bachelor of Arts in Business Economics, with an emphasis in Accounting, from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

"I'm excited to join Frontier and its visionary team of pioneers in drug discovery and development," said Mr. Chow. "Creating breakthrough therapies for difficult-to-target proteins in indications with high unmet needs is exciting, and I am honored to be joining a team with such an inspiring vision and pedigree."

About Frontier Medicines

Frontier Medicines is a precision medicine company that has pioneered a proprietary discovery and development platform to develop medicines against disease-causing proteins previously considered undruggable. The company is deploying its groundbreaking scientific approaches in chemoproteomics, covalent drug discovery, and machine learning to develop medicines to treat a number of debilitating diseases, starting with cancer. In its quest to "drug the undruggable," Frontier Medicines seeks to significantly broaden the therapeutic landscape with novel small molecule alternatives to change the course of a broad range of diseases. For more information, visit www.frontiermeds.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Frontier Medicines Media:

[email protected]

SOURCE Frontier Medicines