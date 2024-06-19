Frontier Networks Inc. Becomes Authorized Starlink Reseller in Canada and the USA

TORONTO, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Frontier Networks Inc., a leader in providing seamless Broadband and Network Connectivity Solutions, proudly announces its new status as an Authorized Starlink Reseller. This strategic agreement enables Frontier Networks to offer Starlink's cutting-edge satellite internet services to customers across Canada and the USA.

Frontier Networks, an established and stable provider, serves thousands of business customers in diverse sectors, including Retail, Franchise Operations, Finance, Industrial, and Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Frontier Networks is renowned for building robust network connectivity solutions and ensuring 100% uptime with seamless billing and support.

"Our entire customer experience is our most essential showcase item. We attract clients motivated by the personal care we put into every relationship. Having Starlink as an option for clients will only strengthen those ties." says Luigi Calabrese, President of Frontier Networks.

Frontier Networks' integrated Field Operations deliver unprecedented end-to-end service, from installation and setup to design and ongoing support, even in the most challenging locations. This comprehensive approach ensures that Frontier Networks maintains complete control over the quality and reliability of its services, setting a high standard in the industry.

Unlike competitors who claim to offer Starlink services without the necessary authorizations or direct relationships with Starlink, Frontier Networks stands out with its legitimate and direct authorization, which ensures customers receive the best possible service and support legally and efficiently.

Frontier Networks can accommodate local, regional, or national IT rollout requirements with support depots across Canada and the United States. This extensive network of support depots enables Frontier Networks to deliver exceptional field services, ensuring that customers' Broadband needs are met promptly and effectively.

The addition of Starlink to Frontier Networks' service portfolio further enhances its ability to provide reliable, high-speed internet connectivity, especially in remote and underserved areas. This transaction underscores Frontier Networks' commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, positioning it as a preferred provider for businesses seeking robust and reliable network solutions.

About Frontier Networks Inc.

Frontier Networks Inc. is a leading provider of comprehensive broadband solutions and network connectivity services. Focusing on delivering 100% uptime and exceptional customer experiences, Frontier Networks serves thousands of business customers across various industries. The company is dedicated to providing end-to-end services, ensuring the highest quality and reliability of its offerings.

Frontier Networks' top value-added services include:

24/7 during / after-hours on-site customer support and installation

Bonded solutions

Performance monitoring

Custom billing

Complex installation services

Equipment and leasing services

Multiprotocol label switching (MPLS, with predetermined, speedy, prioritized & ultra-low latency network paths).

Dedicated Internet Access (DIA, a private, one-to-one connection between your business and the Internet).

Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN, a virtualized WAN architecture that greatly simplifies and centralizes the management of any network).

LTE / 4g / 5g integration / IoT / Cellular Failover

Voice / VoIP telephony

Network monitoring solutions

CCTV solutions

National field Roll-Out & Support Depots

The top industries served by Frontier Networks are:

National retail

Franchise and quick service restaurant/retail

Convenience stores

Banking

Insurance

Industrial

Manufacturing

Construction

About SpaceX Starlink

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. As the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world's leading provider of launch services, SpaceX is leveraging its deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations to deploy the world's most advanced broadband internet system.

