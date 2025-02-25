WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Scientific Solutions, a temperature-controlled storage and transportation company exclusively serving the life sciences industry, today announced the appointment of Kevin Nash as President of European Operations. Based in Shannon, Ireland, Nash will oversee the company's European expansion, strengthening transportation networks, optimizing supply chain efficiencies, and supporting the growing demand for specialized life sciences logistics solutions across the region.

Frontier Scientific Solutions appoints Kevin Nash as President of European Operations.

With over 40 years of experience in global logistics, supply chain management, and multimodal transportation, Nash has held executive leadership roles at Kuehne + Nagel, Cargolux Airlines International, and Wallenborn Transports SA, where he drove strategic growth, operational efficiency, and international market expansion. Bringing deep expertise in pharmaceutical logistics, regulatory compliance, and transportation networks Nash's addition to the Frontier Scientific Solutions leadership team marks another major milestone as the company continues to scale globally.

"Kevin's leadership and industry expertise will be instrumental in strengthening our European operations, bolstering our transportation network, and ensuring that we provide best-in-class life sciences logistics solutions across the continent," said Steve Uebele, CEO of Frontier Scientific Solutions. "With our European foundation firmly in place, we will continue to focus on our expansion into Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region, creating a fully integrated global network dedicated to temperature-controlled life sciences logistics."

As Frontier Scientific Solutions continues to expand its global pharma-dedicated transportation corridors, Nash's appointment reinforces the company's commitment to ensuring safe, efficient, and seamless logistics solutions that support biopharma innovation, temperature-controlled storage, and international distribution.

"I am thrilled to join Frontier Scientific Solutions at such a pivotal time in the company's growth," said Kevin Nash, President of European Operations. "The life sciences sector is evolving rapidly, and our focus on providing reliable, temperature-controlled logistics solutions will be critical in supporting the safe and efficient distribution of pharmaceutical products across Europe and beyond."

"I am confident that with Kevin on board, we are further strengthening our ability to meet the growing needs of the life sciences sector in Europe," said Leandro Moreira, COO of Frontier Scientific Solutions. "His experience and strategic insights will be key to our continued success as we expand and enhance our GMP temperature-controlled FTZ services globally."

Nash's appointment comes as Frontier Scientific Solutions accelerates the development of state-of-the-art logistics campuses in North America at Wilmington International Airport (ILM) and in Shannon, Ireland, at Shannon Airport (SNN). These cutting-edge facilities, including the largest GMP temperature-controlled FTZ warehouse in North America, will serve as the backbone of a streamlined shipping lane between North America, Europe, and beyond, facilitating the safe and efficient transport of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products.

The ILM and SNN facilities will be linked by direct, pharma-exclusive flights, significantly reducing transit times, minimizing touchpoints, and ensuring temperature integrity throughout the supply chain. With these strategic hubs, Frontier is setting a new industry standard in temperature-controlled storage, GMP-compliant logistics, and rapid international distribution.

For more information about Frontier Scientific Solutions, visit www.fs2.com .

For more details about the development or to schedule interviews, please contact:

Connor Halverson

That's Nice LLC, on behalf of Frontier Scientific Solutions

Tel: +1 212-366-4455

Email: [email protected]

About Frontier Scientific Solutions

Frontier Scientific Solutions is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, exclusively serving the life sciences industry. With strategically located facilities in Wilmington, NC, and Shannon, Ireland, and offices in NC, NY, MA, IN, Frontier offers unmatched supply chain solutions, helping companies transport sensitive biopharmaceutical products with greater speed, security, and sustainability. For more information, please visit fs2.com .

About Shannon Airport Group

The Shannon Airport Group has been a driving force in the economic development of the Shannon region for over 80 years. Established in 1945, Shannon Airport was Ireland's first transatlantic airport and is home to the world's first duty-free airport and Free Trade Zone (FTZ). Today, the Shannon Airport Group manages a thriving business ecosystem that includes Shannon Airport, commercial property developments, and heritage tourism. The Group continues to support over 180 companies and 3,000 employees while playing a vital role in connecting Ireland to global markets. For more information, please visit snnairportgroup.ie .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2626454/Kevin_Nash_President.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2555935/Frontier_Scientific_Solutions_Logo.jpg