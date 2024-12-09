Frontier Senior Living and Nobi Join Forces to Save Lives with AI-Powered Smart Lamps in 56 Communities Nationwide

Implementation to Include 3,700 Living Units

HOUSTON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a highly successful trial that delivered life-saving results, Nobi, a worldwide leader in innovative AgeTech solutions, today announced a transformative partnership with Frontier Senior Living, one of the largest senior-housing operators in the United States. This collaboration will bring Nobi's AI-powered Smart Lamps to 56 Frontier communities, spanning 3,700 living units, redefining fall detection and prevention to enhance safety and save lives in senior care.

"We are constantly looking for ways to enrich the day-to-day experience at our Frontier Senior Living communities for both our residents and our team members — that includes enhancing our care plans with innovative, yet meaningful technology solutions," said Regional Vice President Jennifer Moody. "After conducting pilots with Nobi in two of our memory-care communities, we saw dramatic results in fall prevention, intervention times, and peace of mind for our residents and their families. Privacy was also a key factor in choosing Nobi. Their technology processes all data locally on the Smart Lamp, and real-time anonymization ensures that sensitive data never leaves the room. This aligns perfectly with our commitment to respecting and protecting our residents' dignity."

A Proven Track Record in Fall Prevention

In June 2024, Nobi conducted pilots at two Frontier memory-care communities — installing Smart Lamps in 31 units in total. The results were transformative:

Reduced unwitnessed falls to zero.

Eliminated long-lie falls, with an average intervention time of under 4 minutes.

Reduced average intervention times by 84% and maximum intervention times by 95%.

"Among the oldest residents, prolonged periods spent on the ground after a fall increase mortality rates by over 50% in the following six months," said Niels Coch, Head of Nobi USA. "With intervention times consistently under 4 minutes, the Frontier Senior Living team is truly saving lives and reducing long-term care needs. Their staff's dedication and efficiency in responding to incidents are exemplary – they should be proud of that, and we are proud that Nobi can provide the tools to make their care even more impactful."

Supporting Care Teams and Efficiency

Nobi Smart Lamps not only enhance safety but also create efficiencies for care teams by streamlining post-incident investigations. "For falls with unidentified causes, our staff would previously spend hours gathering information and reporting," continued Moody. "With Nobi's precise fall detection and reporting tools, that process now takes minutes. This allows our team to focus on what they do best — providing care and companionship to our residents."

Nobi's AI-powered Smart Lamps seamlessly integrate into senior-living environments, offering an elegant design and unparalleled functionality. Their capabilities include fall prevention, real-time fall detection, and circadian rhythm lighting, all while respecting the highest standards of privacy.

Looking Ahead: 3,700 living units before summer 2025

"Frontier is setting the standard for excellence in senior living by equipping its communities with innovative tools that empower their care teams and provide peace of mind to residents and families," added Coch. "At Nobi, we share their commitment to enhancing care with technology that delivers real, life-saving results."

"We've already seen how Nobi's presence brings peace of mind to families considering our communities," stated Moody. "This technology can become an important part of why residents choose Frontier."

Frontier Senior Living provides independent living, assisted living, and memory care for seniors in 100 locations across 19 states and has grown into one of the most trusted senior-housing operations in the United States. In April 2024, 25 Frontier Senior Living communities were recognized as "Best in Senior Living" by U.S. News & World Report.

Nobi Smart Lamps, already trusted by senior living communities and care facilities worldwide, began installations across Frontier communities in November 2024 and are expected to complete 3,700 units before the summer of 2025.

About Frontier Senior Living

Frontier Senior Living provides Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care for seniors across the U.S. With more than 100 locations, Frontier Senior Living is one of the largest and most trusted senior housing operators in the United States. Learn more at http://frontierseniorliving.com

About Nobi

Founded in Belgium in 2018, Nobi is an AgeTech company that believes everyone deserves to grow old in a dignified, safe, and happy manner. Nobi's flagship device is its AI-powered smart lamp, which supports the safety of older adults by providing fall detection and prevention. Nobi provides targeted senior living care and helps relieve busy care workers from repetitive tasks. Nobi operates internationally with offices in the U.S., Belgium, and the UK and works with an elite network of distributors and resellers in 15 countries worldwide. Nobi's international board includes specialists in elderly care, medicine, and smart home technology. In the U.S., Nobi has received a Gold Award in Senior Care from the Merit Awards for Technology and McKnight's Health Tech Partner Award, as well as multiple accolades at CES 2024: CES Picks Award-Residential Systems, CES Picks Award-TWICE, Gadgety Award at Showstoppers and Omdia Innovation Award at Showstoppers. It has also received several international design awards, including a 2023 IF Award, 2023 International MUSE Design Awards in eight categories, Henry van de Velde awards in 2021 and 2022 and a 2022 German Design Award. For more information, visit https://nobi.life/en-us/ . Follow Nobi on LinkedIn and Twitter @NobiSmartLamps.

