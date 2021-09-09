Frontier Service Partners Announces Its Inaugural Acquisition

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Service Partners ("Frontier"), a newly launched residential services company is pleased to announce its acquisition of Haley Mechanical, headquartered in Dexter, Michigan. Haley is one of the pre-eminent residential HVAC companies in Michigan servicing the Ann Arbor area. This partnership marks the inaugural acquisition for Frontier, which was founded earlier this year on the philosophy of putting people first, delivering on our promises, and creating lifetime clients. Frontier is backed by Imperial Capital ("Imperial") as part of the firm's Back/Buy/Build investment strategy.

"Frontier is excited to welcome the Haley Mechanical team into the Frontier family," said Dean Fulton, Chief Executive Officer of Frontier. "Henry and Lindsey Haley, Haley Mechanical's owners, have built an exceptional residential HVAC services company with a strong local reputation, and Frontier will work with them to build on that strength and further grow the team and service capability. We intend to invest heavily in Michigan, where Haley Mechanical currently operates, as we build a multi-regional home services company."

Henry Haley will remain the General Manager of Frontier's Haley Mechanical division and a shareholder of Frontier. "We have successfully serviced our customers in the Ann Arbor area for more than two decades," said Henry. "Partnering with Frontier will provide Haley Mechanical with the expertise and capital required to accelerate our growth."

"We see tremendous opportunity to deploy our Back/Buy/Build investment strategy within the residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical services industry and this is just the beginning for Frontier," said Eugene Polevoy, Principal of Imperial Capital, Frontier's capital partner. "We are extremely pleased with the early momentum at Frontier and are thrilled to partner with Henry and Lindsey. Frontier will continue to expand through acquisitions and partnerships while maintaining a focus on best-in-class service. We are excited to provide the resources and expertise to continue the legacy that owners such as Henry and Lindsey have worked so hard to build."

About Frontier Service Partners

Frontier Service Partners, founded on the philosophy of putting people first, delivering on our promises, and creating lifetime clients is backed by Imperial Capital. Frontier seeks to partner with leading regional residential service operators in building a platform which benefits customers, employees and transitioning business owners looking for a partner that will carry on their legacy.

For further information on Frontier Service Partners, visit www.frontierservicepartners.com.

