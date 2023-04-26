FRONTIER SERVICE PARTNERS LAUNCHES FRONTIER TRAINING CENTER

A STATE-OF-THE-ART TRAINING PROGRAM FOR THE HOME SERVICES PROFESSIONAL

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Service Partners ("Frontier") today announced the launch of the Frontier Training Center, an innovative, state-of-the-art training program for the ultimate HVAC, plumbing and electrical professional. Driven by a passion for outstanding customer service, Frontier designed and developed this proprietary program to produce technicians who implement operational best practices each and every day.

The Frontier Training Center will offer of a 12-week training program, focused on developing the skillset needed to be a high performing HVAC, plumbing and electrical technician. Program elements will consist of physical technical training as well as the sales training needed to effectively deliver the best solutions for every customer. The program will be taught by experienced home services professionals and industry leaders in the new 4,500 square foot training center. Bestselling author, entrepreneur and mindset expert Weldon Long will ignite the conversation on the Mainstage during the launch. Weldon is the epitome of how mindset can make anything possible. He is one of the nation's most powerful and sought-after speakers and motivators.

"We are very excited to be able to bring the Frontier Training Center and Weldon Long to the Midwest," said Daniel Hamm, CEO, Frontier Service Partners. "This is a training program like no other. We know how important competent, well trained, customer-centric technicians are to every homeowner out there. It's our focus. It's what this program is built on and designed for. Having Weldon with us is extra special. His philosophies on achievement and overcoming business and organizational challenges will be of tremendous value to our teammates. Our goal is to continue to build a confident, well-trained team that delivers best-in-class service and customer care in each home they enter. The Center will provide Frontier with the support needed as we continue to expand our Midwest footprint," said Hamm.

Weldon Long is fully onboard. "The team and training program at Frontier will change the home services game. Frontier continues to invest heavily in the training and development of people to position them for continued success in the HVAC, plumbing and electrical business, and that's the key," said Long. "I have known Daniel for more than six years. He is a great innovator, and I am looking forward to seeing Daniel and the team at Frontier along with their partners at A.B. May, raise the bar in the essential home services industry," he said.

Future growth for this dynamic company will create increased opportunities for employees to take on additional responsibilities and leadership positions. Frontier offers employee benefit packages including a 401k plan, health care coverage and more.

Frontier is funded by Toronto-based Imperial Capital and is actively seeking long-standing and reputable residential services brands to join the rapidly growing Frontier family.

Frontier Service Partners is building a world class family of leading residential service brands. Founded by entrepreneurs driven by a passion for unparalleled customer service on the philosophy of putting people first and delivering on their promises. Their family of brands includes A.B. May, Haley Mechanical and Korte Does It All. Frontier seeks to acquire the nation's leaders in residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical services building a platform which benefits customers, employees and transitioning business owners looking for a partner that will carry on their legacy.

For additional information on Frontier Service Partners, visit www.frontierservicepartners.com

