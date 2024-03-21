Frontier Waste Solutions Continues North Texas Expansion with Acquisition of 380 McKinney C&D Landfill

DALLAS, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Waste Solutions ("Frontier") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its acquisition of 380 McKinney C&D Landfill ("380 McKinney"). Operating since August 2019, 380 McKinney is a privately-owned and permitted Type IV construction & demolition landfill.

Frontier is a leading provider of solid waste collection, disposal, and recycling services servicing communities throughout Texas. The acquisition of 380 McKinney continues and complements Frontier's growth in North Texas following its recent contract award from the City of McKinney. Under the new contract, Frontier will be the city's exclusive provider of solid waste and recycling collection services beginning in October 2024. Frontier's acquisition of 380 McKinney along with a $25 million investment in equipment and facilities to service the City of McKinney reflect the company's continued commitment to growth throughout the state by providing the highest quality customer service.

"The acquisition of 380 McKinney is a strategic investment for Frontier that expands our post-collection capabilities" stated John Gustafson, CEO of Frontier. "The City of McKinney and greater Collin County are consistently amongst the fastest growing markets in the US. The additional capabilities allow Frontier to best serve the growing needs of the community. We are thrilled to partner with the City of McKinney and are looking forward to providing the community the excellent customer service that Frontier is known for."

The acquisition of 380 McKinney, Frontier's 22nd acquisition to date, complements the City of McKinney contract, which is Frontier's 51st exclusive municipal franchise contract in Texas. Frontier services over 350,000 customers.

About Frontier Waste Solutions

Frontier Waste Solutions is a leading, non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services company serving numerous communities throughout the North Texas, Central Texas, South Texas, Greater Houston, and Coastal Bend areas. Frontier provides a variety of services ranging from weekly garbage collection, bulk item and brush removal, recycling services, dumpster rentals, industrial/roll-off services and municipal contract services. Frontier is committed to quality, customer service, safety, and environmental responsibility on all operational fronts while striving to become a part of the communities served.

Frontier is a Texas-based company that was founded in 2017 with the acquisition of several waste companies operating across north, central, and south Texas. The company is led by Frontier's founder, John Gustafson, who is a respected executive in the waste management industry with nearly 30 years of experience serving Texas cities. Gustafson and his leadership team have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in the waste and recycling industry servicing cities throughout the State of Texas.

