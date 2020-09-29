Frontline 3.0 - TeamViewer subsidiary Ubimax Provides Major Update of its AR-based Enterprise Productivity Platform for the Frontline Workforce

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubimax, a leading provider of wearable computing and augmented reality solutions and part of the TeamViewer Group, today announces a major release for its AR-based enterprise productivity platform Frontline. Apart from substantial security enhancements and advanced user management, Frontline 3.0 introduces mobile-native apps for iOS and Android to strengthen its hardware-agnostic approach beyond smart glasses. Moreover, the new release offers an enhanced version of the integrated remote support AR solution xAssist. The new design interface of the entire Frontline platform allows for an optimized user experience.

The new release of Ubimax's AR-based productivity platform Frontline comes with major enhancements for enterprise customers. Considering industry requirements around increased IT security and centralized user management, Frontline 3.0 introduces two-factor authentication (2FA) as well as an improved identity and access management including Single-Sign-On (SSO) via the customer's company directory. Hendrik Witt, CEO of Ubimax and Executive Vice President Augmented Reality at TeamViewer, says: "Over the last years, we have seen that our solutions have helped numerous customers to optimize manual processes of their frontline workforce along the entire value chain and across industries via AR-powered instructions and information. We are happy to offer even more value especially for large blue-chip customers to improve their productivity, decrease their error rates and thus offer a massive potential for process optimizations and cost savings."

Mobile-native apps allow Frontline use on all iOS and Android devices

One major advantage of the latest release is the introduction of the new mobile-native Frontline Workplace Apps, now available in App Store and Play Store. While the use of smart glasses guarantees for fully hands-free processes, some industrial use cases require the combination with mobile devices such as tablets or smart phones. With Frontline 3.0, Ubimax extends its hardware-agnostic approach, allowing the customers to decide which devices to include to best fit their specific use case.

Together with the new apps, an extensive re-design of the entire Frontline platform brings significant improvements to the UI/UX. The new look references familiar and modern software interfaces, which results in a more intuitive user experience and an overall optimized and more productive usability.

Enhanced AR remote support functionalities

Responding to the increased demand of alternatives to on-site physical assistance due to the COVID-19 crisis and ongoing travel restrictions, the release includes an extensive upgrade of Frontline's integrated remote support solution xAssist. It allows technical experts to help frontline workers with instant trouble-shooting in their work processes, e.g. in repairing a machine. Both parties see the same via sharing of a live video, which the expert can enrich with AR elements. Frontline 3.0 grants access for unregistered users without complex sign-up to join remote support calls from their mobile devices or any browser with new flexible guest invitations, sent via e-mail or text message. For improved communication, a chat with automatic language translation has been added to the solution. Overall, xAssist can be more seamlessly integrated into enterprise processes, elevating internal and external services to meet the requirements of a progressing digital transformation of the industrial landscape.

Future integration of Frontline into TeamViewer

Following the transaction closing on August 21, Ubimax now is part of the TeamViewer Group and will further develop the Frontline platform in collaboration with TeamViewer's connectivity experts and the existing AR and IoT teams. Hendrik Witt comments: "We are very excited to join forces with TeamViewer to build the global leader for connectivity solutions and workplace digitalization technology together. Our leading enterprise productivity platform and our extensive experience in industrial workflow integration perfectly complements TeamViewer's product portfolio. Going forward, we will combine our product management and software development power to create even more valuable AR and IoT solutions for our global enterprise customers, while integrating more data analytics and AI components."

About Ubimax

Ubimax is a leading provider of fully integrated industrial augmented reality (AR) solutions. The solution platform Frontline improves manual work processes across industries along the entire value chain based on the latest wearable computing technologies. The solutions are designed to consciously empower the human worker in an increasingly digitized working environment. The Frontline solutions have received numerous awards, including the Auggie Award for "Best Enterprise Solution", the MHI Award for "Best IT Innovation" and the Automotive Logistics Award.

Ubimax GmbH, with its over 100 employees and seven locations worldwide, belongs to TeamViewer, a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. TeamViewer is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,000 people globally. The company is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Though TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, the company has more than 500,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.2 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goeppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,000 people globally. In 2019, TeamViewer achieved billings of around EUR 325 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

