Frontline COVID Docs (FLCCC) Gear Up for Kennedy Confirmation Battle; Announce New Name & Expanded Focus

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) announced today that the group is changing its name to the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) as the nation prepares for the coming Kennedy nomination debates.

"We're about to have an unprecedented national discussion about America's broken healthcare system," said Dr. Joseph Varon, President and Chief Medical Officer of the Independent Medical Alliance. "For many of us, COVID was an eye-opener. I was on the front lines fighting to save lives. The shameful censorship of discussion and debate among accomplished doctors by America's healthcare agencies cost many lives. This must never happen again."

Representing over 15,000 doctors and other medical professionals, the FLCCC vaulted to national prominence by pushing back against vaccine mandates and other government induced COVID policy failures, while also advocating for early and cost-effective alternative treatments, including ivermectin, which has proven to be highly effective against COVID.

"They demonized accomplished virologists and others who knew that ivermectin was saving lives," continued Varon. "Hundreds of thousands died due to the censorship of debate. At our hospital, we considered alternatives, and our published mortality rate was 4.4% while major hospitals at the time were experiencing 23% to 26% rates of ICU death."

"Our success raised interest among those at FDA and CDC, but not the way one would expect. They sent scores of briefcase wielding bureaucrats to try and shut down our treatment programs. We were outside of the PhRMA profit orthodoxy. We were non-conformists. And although we were saving more lives, that didn't appear to be the priority."

"The Kennedy confirmations will be about restoring health to America's healthcare systems, and we're looking forward to that discussion," concluded Varon.

About the IMA (Formerly FLCCC Alliance)

The Independent Medical Alliance™ is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization and coalition of physicians, nurses, and healthcare professionals united by a mission to restore trust and transparency in healthcare. The organization's mission is one driven by Honest Medicine™ that prioritizes patients above profits and emphasizes long-term wellness and disease prevention through empowerment of both physicians and their patients. With a focus on evidence-based medicine, informed consent, and systemic reform, IMA is driving a movement to create a more compassionate and effective healthcare system.

