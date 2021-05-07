Frontline Doctors Launch National RV Tour to Combat Covid-19 Medical Censorship and Cancel Culture

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of Americans continue to deal with the impacts of government overreach and the politicized science surrounding COVID-19, America's Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) is launching a nationwide RV tour to help patients make informed decisions about their care. The tour, entitled The Uncensored Truth: Physicians and Patients Standing Up for Science, Freedom and Common Sense, will kick off on Monday May 10 with events in Phoenix, Arizona.

At each stop AFLDS physicians and attorneys will engage local communities in a critical conversation about healthcare, the law, and how all Americans can protect both themselves and their freedom.

Throughout the pandemic, AFLDS has been a powerful voice for doctors and patients who have been misinformed, victimized and silenced by public health bureaucrats, the media and politicians. Reaching millions of Americans each month with unbiased information about COVID-19 healthcare options, AFLDS has been at the forefront of the national conversation about treatment, prevention and effective, common sense approaches to COVID that don't infringe on civil liberties.

AFLDS physicians have been the victims of cancel culture for the past year for raising objections to the government's response to the pandemic. Today, both the facts and the science about a range of issues surrounding COVID-19 have come to support their positions.

"Big Tech, Big Media, and Big Government love to play doctor, but only your chosen physician should be involved in your private healthcare decisions, and no one should be silencing front-line first responders," said AFLDS founder Dr. Simone Gold, who will be traveling and meeting with physicians and the public at each stop.

"Doctors, nurses, business owners and patients across the country have been intimidated by politicians and public health bureaucrats for wanting alternatives to dangerous lockdowns, unproven Big Pharma vaccines, and restrictions on freedom that are not based on science. We will not be cancelled. This tour will help advance that critical conversation and empower people with information," continued Dr. Gold. Like many Americans, AFLDS supports the appropriate use of FDA-approved vaccines and opposes COVID-19 vaccine mandates or passports being contemplated by government and private sector entities.

"At every turn, AFLDS has been a consistent and credible voice for transparency, evidence-based science, the ethical practice of medicine, and common sense," stated Dr Shelley Cole, Medical Director for AFLDS. "The Uncensored Truth tour will help encourage Americans who feel silenced and give them the facts to make informed healthcare decisions for themselves and their families."

The first leg of The Uncensored Truth tour across the southern U.S. will include:

Phoenix AZ May 10 Albuquerque NM May 11 Lubbock TX May 12 Dallas TX May 13 Austin TX May 14 San Antonio TX May 15 Houston TX May 16 New Orleans LA May 17 Tallahassee FL May 18 Naples FL May 22 Miami FL May 23 Tampa FL May 23 Orlando FL May 24 Palm Coast FL May 25 Jacksonville FL May 26





Those interested in attending a AFLDS event in their areas can learn more and register at AFLDS.org/tour.

ABOUT AMERICA'S FRONTLINE DOCTORS

To book an AFLDS member physician for your media outlet or program, please send requests to [email protected] . America's Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) is a non-partisan, not-for-profit organization. AFLDS stands up for every American looking for the best quality healthcare by empowering doctors working on the front lines of our nation's most pressing healthcare challenges. Our growing community of member physicians come from across the country representing a range of medical disciplines and practical experience. To learn more about America's Frontline Doctors, visit www.AFLDS.org.

Contact

Bob Driscoll

[email protected]

1-855-999-1901

SOURCE America's Frontline Doctors (AFLDS)