Frontline Education Acquires SuccessEd

SuccessEd team members, most of whom are former educators, have worked on behalf of special education and special programs for over 25 years. This acquisition provides Frontline Education with an opportunity to further serve its special education and special programs clients through expanded levels of Texas state-specific domain expertise. As part of the Frontline Education family, SuccessEd clients will benefit from access to a broad portfolio of connected solutions that are purpose-built for K-12 schools and proactively adapted to the changing ways schools operate.

"We are excited to join the growing Frontline Education family in our shared commitment to serving and supporting special education and special programs for schools in Texas and across the other states we serve," said Jim Bridges, CEO of SuccessEd. "We know our clients will continue to benefit from our best practices while also realizing the value of Frontline's breadth of resources and national reach to expand our impact on the special education community."

Together, the Frontline Education and SuccessEd teams will provide continuity of software and services for all special education and special programs clients. The combined portfolio will support special education, Section 504, RtI/MTSS, EL/ELL, gifted & talented, Medicaid and service management programs for more than 3000 clients nationwide.

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, empowering K-12 leaders with the right tools, data and insights to proactively manage human capital, business operations, student information and special education. Educational organizations representing over 80,000 schools, millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

Frontline is dedicated to driving engagement across K-12 school systems and supporting the continuous improvement of employee effectiveness and efficiency with solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time, professional growth, student information systems, special education and Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, payroll, benefits and financial management.

Frontline Education corporate headquarters are in Malvern, PA, with offices in Roseville, CA; Salinas, CA; Andover, MA; Walled Lake, MI; New York, NY; Rockville Centre, NY; Brecksville, OH and Austin, TX.

Learn more at www.FrontlineEducation.com

About SuccessEd

Founded in 1994, SuccessEd provides special education software provider that helps educators track compliance and services offered to students in special education, Section 504, RtI and EL. SuccessEd's solutions combine data management tools with dedicated SuccessEd team members, most of whom are former educators and understand the complexities of the ever-changing special education landscape.

Supporting educators for over 25 years, SuccessEd currently serves more than 380 districts in Texas and many other states across the country. SuccessEd's approach to customer care marries deep domain expertise and dedicated relationship management.

Learn more at www.SuccessEd.net

