Frontline Education Announces General Release of Voice-Activated, On-Demand Access to Critical K-12 Insights on Amazon Alexa-Enabled Devices

MALVERN, Pa., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontline Education today announced that the Frontline Education skill for Amazon Alexa will be released to a general audience for the 2019-2020 school year. The Frontline Education skill provides voice-activated, on-demand, access to actionable insights, hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and delivered through Amazon Alexa-enabled devices. The skill allows education leaders to make quick and informed decisions about attracting, engaging, growing and retaining educators. Once the skill is enabled, administrators can link their Frontline Education account to receive real-time updates on key performance indicators, just by asking. They can access the skill by saying "Alexa, open Frontline Education."

Frontline Education is the leading provider of school administration software, delivering award-winning solutions for human capital management, business operations and special education to thousands of K-12 organizations, representing over 80,000 schools and millions of educators. With access to millions of aggregated records, Frontline provides key insights, original research and benchmarks for the K-12 education community.

"We're looking forward to helping make actionable insights widely available to school leaders, administrators and educators in the new school year," said Kevin Haugh, Chief Product Officer for Frontline Education. "K-12 school systems nationwide need fast access to their data in order to operate efficiently and effectively on a daily basis. Voice-activated district flash reports provide instant access to educators and district leaders who enable the skill and link their Frontline account."

Frontline Education will demo the enhanced technology at ISTE 2019, the largest educational technology conference in America. The event is being held from June 23-June 26, 2019 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. Frontline Education team members will be available at booth 109 throughout the ISTE conference to showcase the skill and get actionable feedback from technology leaders from K-12 organizations across the country.

An ongoing pilot program launched in Fall 2018, for district clients who are on the Frontline Insights Platform, to test the efficacy and usability of the Frontline Education skill for Amazon Alexa. More than 40 participating districts now have easy access to their AWS-hosted data, through Amazon Alexa-enabled devices. For administrators, Amazon Alexa provides real-time updates on key performance indicators including daily absence and fill rate reports, observation and evaluation statuses, urgent form status and more. Additionally, administrators, educators and school support staff can submit an absence through their devices.

The Frontline Education skill for Amazon Alexa will continue to evolve with more key insights and functionality, including integrated information and insights for districts leveraging multiple Frontline Education solutions. Throughout the pilot and continuing through the Fall 2019 launch, users of the Frontline Education skill for Amazon Alexa will be able to submit ideas and feedback directly through their devices.

About Frontline Education

Educational organizations representing over 80,000 schools and millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners. Frontline is dedicated to driving engagement across K-12 school systems and supporting the continuous improvement of employee effectiveness and efficiency with solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time, professional growth, student information systems, special education and interventions, payroll, benefits and financial management.

Frontline Education corporate headquarters are in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with offices in Andover, Massachusetts; Rockville Centre, New York; and Austin, TX.

Learn more at www.FrontlineEducation.com

