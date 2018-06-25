Frontline Education Announces New Voice-Activated, On-Demand Access to Data and Insights for K-12 Education Leaders on Alexa-Enabled Devices

The Frontline Education skill for Amazon Alexa provides easy, on-demand access to critical data and actionable insights, hosted on AWS, through Alexa-enabled devices, allowing education leaders to make informed decisions about attracting, engaging, growing and retaining educators – an enormous and increasingly complex effort due to the nationwide teacher shortage and retention issues. K-12 school systems nationwide need fast access to their data in order to operate efficiently and effectively on a daily basis and voice-activated district flash reports provide instant access. After enabling the skill, educators and district leaders will be able to easily access the data and actionable insights by saying, "Alexa, open Frontline Education."

"Frontline is excited to work with Amazon Web Services, providing K-12 education leaders with easy, on-demand access to data and actionable insights that enable informed decision-making and drives strategic alignment to their goals," said Tim Clifford, president and CEO, Frontline Education. "Through Amazon Alexa, we are making critical education data, insights and comparative benchmarking metrics more accessible for district leaders in support of their human capital management initiatives."

Frontline Education is unveiling the new technology at ISTE 2018 in Chicago, the largest educational technology conference in America. An advanced demonstration of this new offering, which is slated for official release in early 2019, will be available at the Frontline Education booth #1880 at the ISTE conference.

Frontline Education is the nation's leading provider of dedicated K-12 human capital management solutions. The Frontline Insights Platform delivers integrated insights and award-winning administrative solutions to more than 12,000 educational organizations, 80,000 schools and millions of educators. With access to millions of aggregated records, Frontline provides key insights, trends and benchmarks for the K-12 education community.

"When administrators have better access to key data, they can more effectively engage with students and educators to facilitate better student outcomes," said Andrew Ko, Director of Education, Worldwide Public Sector at Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We're pleased to be working with Frontline to provide easier access to information that school administrators need each day, saving them time and allowing them to make critical decisions faster."

A pilot program with several school districts will launch in Fall 2018. Participating districts are able to request District Flash Briefings, from data hosted on AWS, through their Alexa-enabled device. Instantly, Alexa provides real-time updates on key performance indicators from teacher fill rates and application status to professional development and evaluation management data. Additionally, Alexa may be prompted to provide comparative metrics regionally as well as state or nationwide.

Benchmarking data from the Frontline Research & Learning Institute is validated and has been recognized as nationally-representative by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Research & Reform in Education.

The new Frontline skill for Amazon Alexa will continue to evolve with more key insights and functionality including predictive artificial intelligence capabilities to support the K-12 education community, including a focus on professional growth and support for individual educators.

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is an integrated insights partner serving more than 12,000 educational organizations, over 80,000 schools and millions of educators, administrators and support personnel in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners. With nearly 20 years of experience serving the front line of education, Frontline Education is dedicated to providing actionable insights that enable informed decisions and drive engagement across school systems.

Bringing together the best education software solutions into one unified platform, Frontline makes it possible to efficiently and effectively manage the administrative needs of the education community, including their recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, special education and employee records management. Frontline Education corporate headquarters are in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with offices in Andover, Massachusetts, Austin, TX, Rockville Centre, New York, Salt Lake City, Utah and Chicago, Illinois.

Learn more at www.FrontlineEducation.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frontline-education-announces-new-voice-activated-on-demand-access-to-data-and-insights-for-k-12-education-leaders-on-alexa-enabled-devices-300671486.html

SOURCE Frontline Education

Related Links

http://www.frontlineeducation.com

