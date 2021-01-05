Frontline Education has acquired Forecast5 Analytics

"We are excited to welcome the Forecast5 team to Frontline Education. Forecast5's decision support capabilities are a natural extension of our solutions and further our commitment to innovation, supporting the growth of district staff and optimizing the management of their processes," said Mark Gruzin, CEO of Frontline Education. "In the current climate, budgetary, financial management and planning considerations have become more complex. Together, our organizations will provide more advanced solutions and resources to address those needs for school districts."

"We are thrilled to bring our broad capabilities in data and analytics to Frontline Education." - Scott Smith

The acquisition expands the reach and impact of Forecast5's data analytics and decision support capabilities by introducing the company's solutions and expertise to thousands of Frontline Education clients across the country. Frontline's Student Information System (SIS) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) clients will have opportunities to take advantage of Forecast5's decision support capabilities. Forecast5 clients will benefit from Frontline Education's expansive data set as well as the company's broad portfolio of school administration software and services for human capital management, business operations and student management. Frontline will continue to support Forecast5's unique expertise, client success and advisor model, as well as their extensive partnerships to provide best practice guidance and resources to clients.



"We are thrilled to bring our broad capabilities in data and analytics to Frontline Education, building on the strengths of both companies to create opportunities for greater efficiency and improved student outcomes," said Scott Smith, President & CEO of Forecast5 Analytics. "By combining tools, expertise and resources, we can deliver enhanced value and decision support to school organizations across the country, many of whom have already chosen Frontline and Forecast5 solutions to address their data, analytics and school administration needs."



As the combined companies move forward together, Frontline Education and Forecast5 Analytics will support educational organizations as they navigate increased complexity and changing school dynamics by providing a holistic approach to decision support and strategic planning. Leveraging Frontline's nationally representative education data with Forecast5's powerful analytics tools will enhance accuracy in reporting, increase confidence in compliance and support improved outcomes for district clients.



Riverwood Capital was the majority owner of Forecast5 Analytics and Thoma Bravo is the majority owner of Frontline Education.

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software and services purpose-built for K-12 to support the growth of people and optimize the management of processes. With solutions for human capital management, student management and business operations, Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights for greater efficiency, productivity and performance resulting in more time for initiatives that matter to the education community.

Frontline's broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, payroll, benefits and financial management. Educational organizations representing over 80,000 schools, millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

Frontline Education corporate headquarters are in Malvern, PA, with offices in Roseville, CA; Salinas, CA; Andover, MA; Walled Lake, MI; New York, NY; Rockville Centre, NY; Brecksville, OH; Austin, TX and Plano, TX as well as a growing remote workforce.

About Forecast5 Analytics

Forecast5 Analytics is a leading provider of financial forecasting, benchmarking, student performance and geovisual analytics software to the K-12 education sector. With Forecast5 tools, K-12 financial leaders can track current financial performance, benchmark historical performance and develop scenario-based forecasts to predict financial needs. The company's tools also enable district administrators to assess student performance, assess readiness and improve student outcomes. Forecast5's geovisual analytics provide a location-based perspective to help districts address complex challenges. More than 2,000 clients across the country use Forecast5 tools to make more informed decisions and improve student success.

About Riverwood Capital

Riverwood Capital is a technology-focused growth equity firm with over $3 billion in assets under management. Riverwood offers a unique combination of operational, strategic, technological, and financial insight to portfolio companies that need both growth capital and expertise in order to scale. The firm has offices in Menlo Park, CA; New York, NY; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.



SOURCE Frontline Education