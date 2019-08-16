Frontline Education Has Acquired Perennial EdTech

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of school administration software for the K-12 education community currently serving over 80,000 schools and millions of educators, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Perennial EdTech. Perennial is the parent company of Escape Technology, Digital Schools, eDoctrina, Healthmaster and Software Answers, who serve a combined 8,000,000 students through over 1700 clients.

Frontline Education provides integrated solutions for K-12 organizations that build bridges across departmental siloes. Frontline solutions reduce administrative workload and eliminate inefficient processes, while providing actionable insights aligned to the strategic objectives of education leaders. The depth and breadth of the Perennial companies' solutions will expand the functionality and reach of Frontline's integrated platform, providing additional value and connectivity for educators and administrators.

"We often hear from K-12 leaders that there is a strong desire for their education management tools and data to work together as an integrated, connected solution. We believe that bringing together leading solutions for school administration software can have a dramatic impact on the efficiency and effectiveness of education programs and processes," said Mark Gruzin, CEO of Frontline Education. "Through the acquisition of Perennial EdTech, Frontline is taking a lead in supporting our clients, providing greater value through enhanced capabilities in ERP and SIS as well as new opportunities to support K-12 school districts in their assessment and school health management needs."

The acquisition connects the broad capabilities of Escape Technology, Digital Schools, eDoctrina, Healthmaster and Software Answers with Frontline's robust offerings in human capital management, business operations and solutions for student management to empower education leaders with the right tools, data and insights to support their operational and strategic efforts in K-12 education management.

"We are excited to work with our new Frontline Education colleagues to discover opportunities for enhanced services and solutions for K-12 education," said Ali Jenab, CEO of Perennial EdTech. "Our clients will benefit from a shared commitment to bringing together best-in-class technologies that better support the education community across the entire administration software ecosystem."

Macquarie served as Perennial EdTech's advisor for this agreement. Alpine Investors supported Perennial EdTech's activities associated with the acquisition.

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is the leading provider of school administration software, empowering strategic K-12 leaders with the right tools, data and insights to proactively manage human capital, business operations and special education.

Educational organizations representing over 80,000 schools and millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners. Frontline is dedicated to driving engagement across K-12 school systems and supporting the continuous improvement of employee effectiveness and efficiency with solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time, professional growth, student information systems, special education and interventions, payroll, benefits and financial management.

Frontline Education corporate headquarters are in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with offices in Andover, Massachusetts; Rockville Centre, New York; and Austin, TX.

Learn more at www.FrontlineEducation.com

About Perennial EdTech

Perennial EdTech is a group of market leading education software companies with a mission to improve K-12 school administration software ecosystems. Perennial strives to deliver educators, administrators, business office staff and students with the most powerful technology tools available. Perennial's current companies include Escape Technology, Digital Schools, eDoctrina, Healthmaster and Software Answers.

Learn more here: www.PerennialEdTech.com

About Alpine Investors

Alpine is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in middle-market companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a CEO-in-Residence program where Alpine partners with CEOs first and places them into companies as part of the transaction. This provides a distinct solution for situations where additional or new management is desired post-transaction.

For more information, visit www.AlpineInvestors.com

