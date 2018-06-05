Frontline Education Has Acquired Prologic Technology Systems, Inc.

"We are still discovering new depths in the incredible value Prologic's Total Education Administrative Management Solution (TEAMS) adds for our clients and the Frontline Insights Platform," said Tim Clifford, President & CEO of Frontline Education. "The Prologic technology is best-in-class and their team as well as their dedicated clients are an amazing addition to the Frontline Education family."

Prologic solutions are designed to reduce cost, increase efficiency, and meet reporting requirements for school districts. Prologic's TEAMS offering helps enable more efficient and cost-effective management of a school district's systems. School districts work with Prologic to maximize administrative productivity and allocate more resources toward the education of students.

The newest educational organization to work with Prologic is Martin County School District, who will be the first district in Florida to leverage TEAMS for their human resources, payroll, benefits and financial management needs.

"Serving the Martin County School District is an important first step following the acquisition, as we work to expand geographically," said Jeff Pepper, President of Prologic. "As we continue to grow into additional districts and states as part of the Frontline Education team, we have increased confidence in our ability to effectively serve our clients, expand our reach and continue to positively impact the education community."

Prologic is a leading business and student information systems provider, serving more than 730,000 K-12 students primarily in Texas. This is Frontline Education's first acquisition of 2018 and the company's first-ever acquisition in the payroll, financial management, benefits and SIS space. Adding to the significance of this acquisition for Frontline Education, is TEAMS by Prologic Student Information System's recent completion of the Ed-Fi Student Information System for ODS / API v2 certification.

With this acquisition, Frontline Education increases long-term stability and resources for Prologic. Frontline will maintain the current Prologic infrastructure and solutions, providing dedicated support to all existing and future clients. As expanded capabilities in payroll, financial management and benefits are incorporated into the Frontline Insights Platform, Frontline will work to expand the Prologic TEAMS footprint into other regions.

Cappello Global, LLC served as exclusive strategic and financial advisor to Prologic Technology Systems, Inc. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is an integrated insights partner serving more than 12,000 educational organizations, over 80,000 schools and millions of educators, administrators and support personnel in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners. With nearly 20 years of experience serving the front line of education, Frontline Education is dedicated to providing actionable insights that enable informed decisions and drive engagement across school systems.

Bringing together the best education software solutions into one unified platform, Frontline makes it possible to efficiently and effectively manage the administrative needs of the education community, including their recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, special education and employee records management. Frontline Education corporate headquarters are in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with offices in Andover, Massachusetts, Austin, Texas, Rockville Centre, New York, Salt Lake City, Utah and Chicago, Illinois.

Learn more at www.FrontlineEducation.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frontline-education-has-acquired-prologic-technology-systems-inc-300659448.html

SOURCE Frontline Education

Related Links

http://www.FrontlineEducation.com

