Frontline Education Named Finalist for the ANA Genius Awards

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontline Education, a leader provider of K-12 administrative software, was named a finalist for the 2018 Association of National Advertisers (ANA) Genius Awards in two categories: Data Analytics and Adoption as well as Innovation. Award winners in four categories are recognized for their industry leadership and share a $100,000 prize to be donated to the charity of their choice.

"Data and analytics are at the core of everything we do, informing critical business decisions, driving the development of our solutions and providing key information and insight to the K-12 education community," said Tim Clifford, president and CEO of Frontline Education. "Our team is incredibly honored to be considered for these awards, not only because of the dedicated effort we have made in making data and analytics a central piece of our strategy, but also because of the unique charitable component."

For the last six years, the Genius Awards, presented by Neustar together with the ANA, have showcased cutting-edge work happening in marketing analytics. As the only company to be named a finalist in two categories, Frontline joins Diageo and Turner Broadcasting in the Data and Analytics Adoption category. The company also shares the distinction of finalist in the Data and Analytics Innovation group with Cisco Systems and Walmart.

"We set out to develop a culture of data-driven decision making across Frontline Education, with a commitment to using marketing data and analytics to assess and inform our impact on the business," said Joe Woyciechowski, director of demand generation. "As we've added depth to our data and analytics program, through efforts like multi-touch attribution, we've received support at every level of the company."

The winners will be announced at the ANA Masters of Marketing Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida from October 24-27.

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is an integrated insights partner serving more than 12,000 educational organizations, over 80,000 schools and millions of educators, administrators and support personnel in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners. With nearly 20 years of experience serving the front line of education, Frontline Education is dedicated to providing actionable insights that enable informed decisions and drive engagement across school systems.

Bringing together the best education software solutions into one unified platform, Frontline makes it possible to efficiently and effectively manage the administrative needs of the education community, including recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, special education, employee records management, payroll, benefits and financial management. Frontline Education corporate headquarters are in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with offices in Andover, Massachusetts, Austin, TX, Rockville Centre, New York, Salt Lake City, Utah and Chicago, Illinois.

Learn more at www.FrontlineEducation.com

About Neustar

Neustar, Inc. is a leading global information services provider driving the connected world forward with responsible identity resolution. As a company built on a foundation of Privacy by Design, Neustar is depended upon by the world's largest corporations to help grow, guard and guide their businesses with the most complete understanding of how to connect people, places and things. Neustar's unique, accurate and real-time identity system, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions, empowers critical decisions across our clients' enterprise needs. More information is available at https://www.home.neustar.

About The ANA

The ANA (Association of National Advertisers) makes a difference for individuals, brands, and the industry by driving growth, advancing the interests of marketers and promoting and protecting the wellbeing of the marketing community. Founded in 1910, the ANA provides leadership that advances marketing excellence and shapes the future of the industry. The ANA's membership includes nearly 2,000 companies with 25,000 brands that engage almost 150,000 industry professionals and collectively spend or support more than $400 billion in marketing and advertising annually. The membership is comprised of more than 1,100 client-side marketers and more than 800 marketing service provider members, which include leading marketing data science and technology suppliers, ad agencies, law firms, consultants, and vendors. Further enriching the ecosystem is the work of the nonprofit ANA Educational Foundation (AEF), which has the mission of enhancing the understanding of advertising and marketing within the academic and marketing communities.

SOURCE Frontline Education

