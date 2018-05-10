Frontline Education Named SIIA Education Technology CODiE Award Finalist for Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administrators

Built into the Frontline Insights Platform within the Frontline Absence & Time solution, the Absence Benchmarking Report brings together data from individual educational organizations with regional and national data allowing districts to compare their success and progress against similar districts as well as national or regional averages.

"Leveraging actionable insights from the integrated, data-rich dashboard provides administrators with an opportunity to adjust processes and practices in absence management to achieve the goals of their educational organization," said Elizabeth Combs, Managing Director of the Frontline Research & Learning Institute. "We are honored to be recognized as the leading solution for the dedicated and innovative administrators making data-driven decisions to improve their schools and ultimately improve outcomes for students."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The awards offer 91 categories that are organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology. The Frontline Absence Benchmarking Report was honored as one of 152 finalists across the 39 education technology categories.

"I am impressed by the level of innovation and creativity demonstrated by the 2018 CODiE award finalists. These products are opening doors for learners of all ages by developing and utilizing new technologies to respond to student and educator needs," said Ken Wasch, President of SIIA.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists, and SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Winners will be announced during a CODiE Award Celebration at the SIIA Annual Conference & CODiE Awards in San Francisco on June 13.

About Frontline Education:

Frontline Education is an integrated insights partner serving more than 12,000 educational organizations, over 80,000 schools and millions of educators, administrators and support personnel in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners. With nearly 20 years of experience serving the front line of education, Frontline Education is dedicated to providing actionable insights that enable informed decisions and drive engagement across school systems.

Bringing together the best education software solutions into one unified platform, Frontline makes it possible to efficiently and effectively manage the administrative needs of the education community, including their recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, special education and employee records management. Frontline Education corporate headquarters are in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with offices in Andover, Massachusetts, Rockville Centre, New York, Salt Lake City, Utah and Chicago, Illinois.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards:

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

