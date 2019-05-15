Frontline Education Named Technology Company of the Year at 2019 Enterprise Awards Presented by PACT

MALVERN, Pa., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of school administration software for the K-12 education community, was named Technology Company of the Year at the 26th Annual Enterprise Awards. The awards, which include honors in 10 categories across technology and healthcare, are hosted by the Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technology (PACT) and sponsored by Fairmount Partners in partnership with KPMG.

"The Greater Philadelphia area is home to so many great technology companies and we are really proud to be recognized by the PACT organization for our work in helping to build this community," said Greg Doran, Frontline Chief Financial Officer. "This is a tremendous honor and one that we share with all Frontline Education employees who work so hard to serve the K-12 education community with critical data, insights and solutions that support their strategic goals."

The Enterprise Award's Technology Company of the Year distinction is given annually to an organization, with more than $50 million in revenue in the last fiscal year, that demonstrates leadership and product or service innovation along with significant financial accomplishments and industry involvement. Comcast Business sponsored the category for 2019, which included fellow finalists InstaMed and Accolade.

This is Frontline Education's second PACT Enterprise Award. The company was awarded Investment Deal of the Year honors at the 2018 awards ceremony, following its acquisition by private equity investment firm Thoma Bravo.

The Enterprise Awards stand as the Greater Philadelphia region's most prestigious business honors for technology and healthcare. More than 900 business leaders and executives gathered at Philadelphia's Kimmel Center on May 13, 2019 to honor the region's investors, entrepreneurs and companies who are the pace-setters in innovation, leadership and advances in technology, healthcare, life sciences, medtech and related fields.

About Frontline Education



Frontline Education is the leading provider of school administration software, empowering strategic K-12 leaders with the right tools, data and insights to proactively manage human capital, business operations and special education.

Educational organizations representing over 80,000 schools and millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners. Frontline is dedicated to driving engagement across K-12 school systems and supporting the continuous improvement of employee effectiveness and efficiency with solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time, professional growth, student information systems, special education and interventions, payroll, benefits and financial management.

Frontline Education corporate headquarters are in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with offices in Andover, Massachusetts; Rockville Centre, New York; and Austin, TX.

Learn more at www.FrontlineEducation.com.

About Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies (PACT)

Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies (PACT)'s vision is to be the go-to resource for fast growing companies, and a driver of entrepreneurship and innovation in the Philadelphia region. PACT provides its members with valuable content and connections to capital, coaching, and customers that will accelerate their growth and success, and to collaborate with other organizations to drive innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.

Visit www.philadelphiapact.com for more information.

SOURCE Frontline Education

