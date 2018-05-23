Frontline Education Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Prologic

"Prologic's Total Education Administrative Management Solution (TEAMS) capabilities are incredibly robust. We are excited to add this additional value for our clients and further enhance the Frontline Insights Platform," said Tim Clifford, President & CEO of Frontline Education. "The Prologic and Frontline teams are committed to unparalleled client support, ensuring clients have easy and efficient access to the actionable data they need to make informed decisions."

This first acquisition of 2018 – and the twelfth overall for Frontline Education -- continues the company's growth trajectory and bolsters its standing as the foremost provider of human capital management solutions for K-12 through its award-winning Insights Platform. Prologic, a leading business information systems provider, serving more than 730,000 K-12 students primarily in Texas, is Frontline Education's first acquisition in the payroll, financials, benefits and SIS space.

Prologic solutions are designed to reduce cost, increase efficiency, and meet reporting requirements for school districts. Prologic's TEAMS offering helps enable more efficient and cost-effective management of a school district's systems. School districts work with Prologic to maximize administrative productivity and allocate more resources toward the education of students.

"After dedicating more than 20 years to the growth and development of Prologic and TEAMS, we want to ensure that our core solutions have a strong future," said Jeff Pepper, President of Prologic. "The acquisition and support of the Frontline team solidifies our position and provides additional opportunities to enhance our offerings and expand our reach as part of Frontline Education."

In addition to providing long-term stability and resources, Frontline will maintain the current Prologic infrastructure and solutions, providing dedicated support to all existing and future clients. As expanded capabilities in payroll, financials and benefits are incorporated into the Frontline Insights Platform, Frontline will work to expand the Prologic TEAMS footprint into other regions.

Cappello Global, LLC served as exclusive strategic and financial advisor to Prologic Technology Systems, Inc. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is an integrated insights partner serving more than 12,000 educational organizations, over 80,000 schools and millions of educators, administrators and support personnel in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners. With nearly 20 years of experience serving the front line of education, Frontline Education is dedicated to providing actionable insights that enable informed decisions and drive engagement across school systems.

Bringing together the best education software solutions into one unified platform, Frontline makes it possible to efficiently and effectively manage the administrative needs of the education community, including their recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, special education and employee records management. Frontline Education corporate headquarters are in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with offices in Andover, Massachusetts, Rockville Centre, New York, Salt Lake City, Utah and Chicago, Illinois.

