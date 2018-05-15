Frontline Education Wins Investment Deal of the Year at 2018 Enterprise Awards Presented by PACT

The awards are hosted by PACT and sponsored by Fairmount Partners in partnership with KPMG. The Enterprise Awards stand as the Greater Philadelphia region's most prestigious business honors for technology and healthcare. More than 900 business leaders and executives gathered at Philadelphia's Kimmel Center to honor the region's top technology and life sciences companies, executives and entrepreneurs.

The Investment Deal of the Year is awarded annually to a company operating in the technology or life science industry with significant operations in the Greater Philadelphia region. To qualify, the company must execute a deal between January 1 and December 31 of the previous year in one of the applicable categories. Fellow finalists included Energage of Exton, PA and Marinus Pharmaceuticals of Radnor, PA.

The acquisition of Frontline Education, which took place in August of 2017, added to Thoma Bravo's portfolio of more than 30 current investments, including 4 companies in the Greater Philadelphia area.

"Thoma Bravo's investment in Frontline Education as well as their commitment to our overall strategy, ability to scale and culture has allowed us to advance our offerings for the education community and support improved outcomes for schools nationwide," said Tim Clifford. "Moving forward, we are in a better position to continue providing award-winning services and human capital management solutions to our loyal clients in the education community."

Frontline Education is the nation's leading provider of dedicated K-12 human capital management solutions, serving more than 12,000 educational organizations – some 80,000 school districts nationally. The Frontline Insights Platform brings together actionable insights that enable data driven decision-making with award-winning solutions built to effectively and efficiently manage the administrative needs of the education community, including recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, special education and employee records management.

Frontline Education is an integrated insights partner serving more than 12,000 educational organizations, over 80,000 schools and millions of educators, administrators and support personnel in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners. With nearly 20 years of experience serving the front line of education, Frontline Education is dedicated to providing actionable insights that enable informed decisions and drive engagement across school systems.

Bringing together the best education software solutions into one unified platform, Frontline makes it possible to efficiently and effectively manage the administrative needs of the education community, including their recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, special education and employee records management. Frontline Education corporate headquarters are in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with offices in Andover, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Rockville Centre, New York and Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Enterprise Awards stands as the region's premier program honoring investors, entrepreneurs, and companies that are pace-setters in innovation, leadership and advances in technology, healthcare, life sciences, medtech and related fields. Each year, this black-tie gala hosts more than 900 of Greater Philadelphia's top C-Level executives and entrepreneurs. Visit pact.gpcc.com for more information.

Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies (PACT)'s vision is to be the go-to resource for fast growing companies, and a driver of entrepreneurship and innovation in the Philadelphia region. PACT provides its members with valuable content and connections to capital, coaching, and customers that will accelerate their growth and success, and to collaborate with other organizations to drive innovation and entrepreneurship in the region. Visit www.philadelphiapact.com for more information.

