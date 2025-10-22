Frontline Healthcare Partners Announces Acquisition of Integracare Inc.

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Frontline Healthcare Partners ("Frontline"), a private equity firm exclusively focused on investing in leading distributed healthcare businesses, announced today that it has acquired Integracare Inc. ("Integracare"), a leading private-pay home care company in Ontario, Canada. Founded in 1990, Integracare is an award-winning home care provider known for its exemplary service and quality care.

Integracare represents the sixth portfolio company investment made by Frontline. In keeping with their investment strategy, Frontline has acquired a controlling interest in Integracare and is partnering with Lee Grunberg, President & CEO, to continue to grow Integracare both organically and through a dedicated acquisition strategy.

"Integracare has a tremendous reputation as both a high-quality private pay home care and award-winning employer in Canada. We are excited to assist Integracare and its Management Team with its continued growth." said Dennis Smith, Co-Founder and Partner, Frontline.

"We are thrilled to be joining the Frontline family. Frontline shares our values and believes in our mission to provide the highest quality of home care for our clients. We look forward to leveraging Frontline's knowledge and experience to expand our services and geographic presence, and to continue our incredible growth." said Lee Grunberg, President & CEO.

About Frontline Healthcare Partners

Frontline is a private equity firm exclusively focused on investing in leading distributed healthcare businesses and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina. Frontline closed its inaugural fund, Frontline Healthcare Partners I, L.P., at US$125 million in November 2024.

About Integracare

Integracare is a leader in the private pay home healthcare market in Ontario, Canada, with offices in midtown Toronto, Mississauga and Ottawa. Integracare prides itself on excellence in client service and delivery of home health care services, facilitated through its team of highly trained and dedicated caregivers. Integracare works tirelessly to promote a strong culture within its operations and has been a regular recipient of the Canadian Business Excellence Award for Private Businesses as well as being certified as a Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work® Institute Canada. Integracare is also ISO Accredited.

For more information about lntegracare, contact us at 396 Moore Ave., Toronto, Ontario, M6C 3A8, 416.421.4243, or visit https://integracarehomecare.ca

SOURCE Integracare Inc