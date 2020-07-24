Frontline Healthcare Worker Builds Hope Through Music

LOMA LINDA, Calif., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tad Worku, musician and emergency/trauma nurse at Loma Linda University Medical Center, writes music to offer hope to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Worku recently sat down with Jarrod McNaughton, chief executive officer of Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), to discuss the healing nature of music and the impact of the pandemic from his perspective on the front lines.

Worku’s music comes from the perspective of someone who sees hope through the suffering.

Worku, a son of Ethiopian immigrants, is no stranger to music or medicine. He has toured and performed with Grammy Award-winning musicians and producers who created hits for Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson and more.

McNaughton, who has led IEHP since 2019, actively promotes a strong working relationship with IEHP providers and the communities they serve. "Tad has such an interesting story about the unique blend of professional provider and musician, which he credits as the purpose behind his passions," McNaughton said. "His story is one of hope, perseverance and faith, and is a shining example of how IEHP providers make a difference and improve lives of people in our community."

In this time of anxiety and uncertainty, Worku hopes people will find encouragement and strength in his music. "My initial goal was to provide music to healthcare workers with their unique perspective in mind," he says. "Now, with everything happening in the world, I know these songs can be a bright spot during a dark time."

Worku's intimate knowledge of healthcare, time he's spent with those in the worst of their suffering, and his love of bringing people together to support one another all contribute to his work as a musician.

In his recent song "Love Remains," Worku describes the strength needed to overcome adversity during difficult times. "I had no idea how applicable the music would be to what the world would be facing just months after I wrote the song," he said. "Music became part of my healing process when facing tragedies, and it's incredible to see it touch so many others in this time of crisis."

COVID-19 has affected Worku in more ways than one. Professionally, the shuttering of local venues has required him to cancel his tour, and while he misses performing on stage, he is currently focusing on his role as an ER nurse and musician to make a difference.

"When I started writing music again, I wanted it to bring hope to those in need. It feels like my experiences in the ER has uniquely prepared me for this uncertain time," said Worku.

The pandemic has also presented Worku with a newfound appreciation for his work as a musician. "It's humbling to realize the power of music in times like these," he says. "Until we can be close to each other again, I'm hopeful my music will bring a little light and love into this situation."

To hear Worku's latest album, Love Is All, visit tadworku.com/.

About Tad Worku Band

Tad Worku's original compositions defy genre categorization, incorporating elements of many different musical styles. His songs incorporate strong Christian themes, exploring Worku's personal journey to find meaning and purpose both in his musical career and his service to the community. For videos, songs and more on Worku, please visit TadWorku.com.

About IEHP

