Frontline Impact Project Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021

The list honors the organizations that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These organizations made an impact on their industries and culture as a whole. This year's Most Innovative Companies list features 463 organizations from 29 countries.

"Frontline Impact Project is honored to be named to Fast Company's Most Innovative list. What started as a response to the pandemic has evolved into a social impact platform with tremendous potential to transform how small and mid-size companies manage in-kind giving," says Michael Johnston, President of The KIND Foundation. "Together with standout corporate partners, we have shown those on the frontlines how much we admire their commitment to serving their communities."

Since its launch in April 2020, Frontline Impact Project has helped direct more than six million products to frontline workers and volunteers across 50 states. Companies have found it to be a streamlined way to support healthcare workers battling COVID-19; emergency personnel responding to natural disasters; and volunteers on the frontlines of critical community service work. Stephanie Iller Drachman, a marketing team member at Tony's Chocolonely, which recently signed on as a donor, says, "Frontline Impact creates a pathway to give back to those who are giving so much to others. There's a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to find where donating product will really make a difference. The Frontline team knows the ins-and-outs and makes it easy to share Tony's with people who deserve a sweet treat the most!"

Healthcare institutions, in particular, have relied on the network, which is today comprised of 80 companies, to help nourish fatigued frontline workers both physically and emotionally. Jeremy Segall, Chief Wellness Officer at NYC Health + Hospitals, says, "In kind donations from Frontline Impact Project have helped nurture and preserve the resilience of our staff."

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking ideas across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process. The World's Most Innovative Companies is one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year, providing a road map for the future of innovation.

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue is available online here. To learn more about Frontline Impact Project, visit www.frontlineimpact.org.

SOURCE The KIND Foundation

Related Links

https://www.frontlineimpact.org/

