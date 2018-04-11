Frontline Insights Platform Wins EdTech Digest's 2018 Cool Tool for Administrative Solution

"We are incredibly excited that the Frontline Insights Platform has been recognized as the leading administrative solution by EdTech Digest," said Frontline Education President & CEO Tim Clifford. "This honor reinforces our dedication to creating true partnerships with the education community and pioneering a holistic human capital management approach for K-12 education through our integrated insights platform."

The Frontline Insights Platform brings connected data, in the form of insights and benchmarks, to the forefront, enabling district leaders across all departments to make actionable decisions that ensure strategic objectives are being met and ultimately improve student outcomes. "Having the ability to take in data and utilize that data to compare it against state and national trends – it's incredibly valuable to us," says Dr. Labbe, Superintendent at Sayreville Public Schools. "It empowers schools, their administrative staff, and their board members to make changes that are impactful and not merely cosmetic."

Encompassing the entirety of Frontline Education's solutions and offerings, the Frontline Insights Platform serves up insights across solutions, including recruiting and hiring, absence and time, professional growth including learning and collaboration resources, special education and interventions as well as employee records management through Frontline Central.

Additionally, the Frontline Insights Platform includes market-leading SOC 2 and FERPA compliant security, identity management, mobile access, extensive reporting and dashboards, district specific key performance indicators, course libraries with micro-credentials, groups and collaboration and a consistent user interface and navigation experience.

"We set out to create an integrated insights platform that would provide actionable insights, allowing education leaders to make informed decisions in real-time," said Clifford. "The Frontline Insights Platform significantly reduces administrative time and tasks, allowing education leaders to focus on strategies that drive efficiencies and ultimately improve student outcomes."

The EdTech Awards recognizes companies in and around education for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. Featuring edtech's best and brightest, the annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors.

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is an integrated insights partner serving more than 12,000 educational organizations, over 80,000 schools and millions of educators, administrators and support personnel in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners. With nearly 20 years of experience serving the front line of education, Frontline Education is dedicated to providing actionable insights that enable informed decisions and drive engagement across school systems.

Bringing together the best education software solutions into one unified platform, Frontline makes it possible to efficiently and effectively manage the administrative needs of the education community, including their recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, special education and employee records management. Frontline Education corporate headquarters are in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with offices in Andover, Massachusetts, Rockville Centre, New York, Salt Lake City, Utah and Chicago, Illinois.

