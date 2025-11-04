Frontline Managed Services Expands Revenue Cycle Management Services To Include Accounting for Law Firms

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontline Managed Services , a leading managed services provider dedicated exclusively to the legal industry, is excited to announce the expansion of its Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services to now include comprehensive accounting solutions developed specifically for law firms.

For over three decades, Frontline has been a trusted partner working exclusively with law firms nationwide, providing seamless end-to-end RCM including intake, billing and eBilling, A/R, data analytics, and administrative solutions that streamline operations, maximize profitability, and overall efficiency. With the addition of full accounting services capabilities, the company now offers a fully integrated approach to revenue cycle management, helping clients gain even greater control over their financial processes while ensuring compliance.

Key Highlights of the Expansion:

Complete Financial Partnership: From accounts payable to trust accounting, reconciliations and financial reporting, law firms can now rely on a single, expert partner for all their accounting needs.

From accounts payable to trust accounting, reconciliations and financial reporting, law firms can now rely on a single, expert partner for all their accounting needs. Legal Specific Expertise: Services are delivered by professionals with deep knowledge of legal accounting regulations, compliance requirements, and industry best practices.

Services are delivered by professionals with deep knowledge of legal accounting regulations, compliance requirements, and industry best practices. Streamlined Operations: The new accounting services are designed to integrate seamlessly with existing RCM and practice management solutions, ensuring a smooth and effortless transition and unified workflow.

The new accounting services are designed to integrate seamlessly with existing RCM and practice management solutions, ensuring a smooth and effortless transition and unified workflow. Real-Time Financial Control: Firms benefit from real-time financial insights, improved cash flow management, and robust reporting to support strategic decision-making.

"We are thrilled to broaden our service offerings to include accounting as part of our revenue cycle management solutions," said Seelin Naidoo, CEO of Frontline Managed Services. "Our exclusive focus on law firms means we understand the unique challenges legal professionals face. By expanding into accounting, we're empowering our clients to achieve greater financial clarity, efficiency, and revenue realization at a fraction of the cost."

About Frontline Managed Services

Frontline Managed Services is the leading global provider of AI-optimized outsourcing solutions for the legal industry, specializing in Managed IT Services and Revenue Cycle Management. With more than 900 law firm clients worldwide, FMS delivers a suite of financial and IT services with best-in-class innovation, generating an average 10-times return on investment and 40% reduction in overall operating expenses. Founded in 1987, the company employs approximately 1,000 professionals across nine strategic locations: St. Louis; Honolulu; New York; Toledo; Toronto; London; Goa, India; Hyderabad, India; and Cape Town, South Africa. For more information, visit frontlinems.com .

SOURCE Frontline Managed Services