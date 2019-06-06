Frontline Research & Learning Institute Announces Learning Forward Academy Class of 2021 Scholarship Recipients

MALVERN, Pa., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frontline Research & Learning Institute, a division of Frontline Education committed to empowering K-12 leaders with the tools and resources to support and advance the educational community, today announced the recipients of its annual Learning Forward Academy scholarships for the class of 2021. Learning Forward Academy is a professional learning experience for K-12 leaders that immerses participants in inquiry- and problem-based learning.

"We are immensely proud to present this year's recipients with their Frontline Research & Learning Institute scholarships to the Learning Forward Academy," said Elizabeth Combs, Managing Director of the Frontline Research & Learning Institute. "Providing additional resources and opportunities for K-12 educators to prepare their students of today and future leaders of tomorrow is at the core of the mission of the institute."

As in prior years, all three of the recipients leverage Frontline Professional Growth for the professional learning management and development of their educators and staff. The following are the Frontline Research & Learning Institute scholarship recipients for the Learning Forward Academy class of 2021:

Lorie Karls, Director of Professional Learning at Racine Unified School District in Racine, Wisconsin

Tamara Jones, Instructional Coach at Lake Otis Elementary in Anchorage, Alaska

Theresa Starkman, Assistant Director of Special Services and Learning at South St. Paul Public Schools in St. Paul, Minnesota

Scholarship recipients were selected by members of the Learning Forward team from applications submitted by Frontline Professional Growth clients. Requirements included a passion for supporting and leading professional learning within the applicant's organization, as well as willingness to share their experiences with others through the Frontline Research & Learning Institute. The scholarships cover the total cost of the two-and-a-half year intensive professional learning program, travel expenses and a full day of onsite support.

About Frontline Education:

Frontline Education is the leading provider of school administration software, empowering strategic K-12 leaders with the right tools, data and insights to proactively manage human capital, business operations and special education.

Educational organizations representing over 80,000 schools and millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners. Frontline is dedicated to driving engagement across K-12 school systems and supporting the continuous improvement of employee effectiveness and efficiency with solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time, professional growth, student information systems, special education and interventions, payroll, benefits and financial management.

Frontline Education corporate headquarters are in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with offices in Andover, Massachusetts; Rockville Centre, New York; and Austin, TX.

Learn more at www.FrontlineEducation.com

About the Frontline Research & Learning Institute:

The Frontline Research & Learning Institute is a division of Frontline Education, a leading provider of school administration software, empowering strategic K-12 leaders with the right tools, data and insights to proactively manage human capital, business operations and special education. The mission of the Institute is to provide data-driven research, resources and observations to support and advance the education community. The research is driven by the vast amount of data derived from solutions that Frontline provides to more than 12,000 educational organizations, representing over 80,000 schools and more than 60 percent of the nation's school districts.

