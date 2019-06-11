Frontline Research & Learning Institute's New Print Issue of The Line Asks: 'Are We Delivering on The Promise of Education?'

MALVERN, Pa., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frontline Research & Learning Institute today released the fifth print issue of The Line, a publication dedicated to encouraging civil discourse among K-12 education leaders by presenting diverse viewpoints on the most pressing issues facing education today. The Line reaffirms its commitment to progressing K-12 education by asking complex questions of publication contributors who include two former secretaries of education, heads of education policy organizations and nonprofits, teacher leaders, superintendents and other advocates. The fifth issue boldly addresses critical issues that have significant consequences for our communities.

"Our contributors addressed important questions including, what is the purpose of education, are we adequately preparing our children for the future and are our K-12 fundamentals fundamentally wrong?" said Hanna Skandera, editor-in-chief of The Line. "We need to lean into our education system's current shortcomings and vulnerabilities if we truly want to deliver on the promise of education."

The issue presents pieces from education leaders who are advancing efforts to deliver a quality education in order to position our K-12 communities and, importantly, our students for success. Their accounts suggest that there is indeed a consensus on the problems our K-12 education system faces. Rather, the discord resides in the methodologies and approaches, which are shaped by our core values and lived experiences.

The conversations in this issue feature:

Mac Beaton, director of career and technical education, Henrico County Public Schools;

Nancy E. Brune, Ph.D., executive director, Kenny Guinn Center for Policy Priorities;

Alex Bybee, state director, Teach Plus Nevada;

David Coleman, CEO, The College Board;

Ryan Craig, managing director, University Ventures;

Louise Dubé, executive director, iCivics;

Noel Ginsburg, founder and CEO, CareerWise Colorado;

Eric Hanushek, Paul and Jean Hanna Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution of Stanford University;

Kevin Hoffman, associate manager of innovative learning, Aspire Public Schools;

Hanseul Kang, state superintendent of education, District of Columbia;

John B. King Jr., former secretary of education and current president and CEO of The Education Trust;

Aaron Pallas, Arthur I. Gates Professor of Sociology and Education, Teachers College at Columbia University;

Hadi Partovi, founder and CEO, Code.org;

Fernando M. Reimers, Ford Foundation Professor of Practice in International Education, Harvard Graduate School of Education;

Andrew J. Rotherham, co-founder and partner, Bellwether Education;

Robert Runcie, superintendent, Broward County Public Schools;

Christopher N. Ruszkowski, former secretary of education, New Mexico Public Education Department;

Margaret Spellings, former secretary of education, former University of North Carolina System resident and current senior advisor, Texas 2036;

Grover J. "Russ" Whitehurst, former senior fellow, the Brookings Institution.

"The Line is thrilled to continue creating a space where civil discourse centered around K-12 education can thrive," said Elizabeth Combs, managing director, Frontline Research & Learning Institute. "We are honored and humbled by the unwavering dedication of our Editorial Advisory Board members and the thoughtful and introspective approach our contributors applied to this important issue."

About the Frontline Research & Learning Institute:

The Frontline Research & Learning Institute is a division of Frontline Education, a leading provider of school administration software, empowering strategic K-12 leaders with the right tools, data and insights to proactively manage human capital, business operations and special education. The mission of the Institute is to provide data-driven research, resources and observations to support and advance the education community. The research is driven by the vast amount of data derived from solutions that Frontline provides to more than 12,000 educational organizations, representing over 80,000 schools and more than 60 percent of the nation's school districts.

Email editor@thelinek12.com to request a print edition and join the conversation on TheLineK12.com or on Twitter @TheLineK12.

