Frontline Road Safety, A Portfolio Company of The Sterling Group, Completes the Acquisition of PK Contracting

HOUSTON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontline Road Safety, a portfolio company of The Sterling Group ("Sterling"), today announced the acquisition of PK Contracting ("PK"). Frontline's operating companies provide pavement marking and ancillary services to a variety of end markets and customers.

The PK transaction marks Frontline's sixth acquisition since the platform was established in July 2020. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, PK Contracting is a premier safety marking service provider with seven locations in Michigan and three locations in Florida (where PK operates as McShea Contracting). PK is known industry-wide as an innovator in the safety marking industry with an unwavering commitment to best-in-class customer service.

"PK Contracting is an exciting addition to the Frontline family," said Tony Plut, CEO of Frontline Road Safety. "This partnership will establish a new road striping presence for the Frontline platform in Michigan and Florida, further diversifying our operating subsidiaries and increasing our scale."

"A partnership with Frontline will benefit our employees and customers alike, as we will continue to execute exceptional local service while leveraging the benefits of the broader platform," said Chris Shea, CEO of PK Contracting. Consistent with Frontline's goal of supporting best-in-class operating teams, Chris Shea and the full PK management team will continue to operate the PK business going forward.

Over the last several years, Sterling has developed an investment thesis in the road safety and infrastructure maintenance industry. Through organic growth and further acquisitions, Sterling intends to build Frontline into the leading platform for road safety solutions with best-in-class local execution capabilities. Sterling has a long history of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to support the growth of their businesses.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity investment firm that targets controlling interests in basic manufacturing, distribution and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 58 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14.0 billion. Currently, Sterling has over $4.0 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

