Frontline Road Safety, A Portfolio Company of The Sterling Group, Completes the Acquisition of The Aero-Mark Company

News provided by

Frontline Road Safety

18 Dec, 2023, 11:44 ET

DENVER, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontline Road Safety, LLC ("Frontline"), a portfolio company of The Sterling Group ("Sterling"), today announced the acquisition of The Aero-Mark Company, LLC ("Aero-Mark"). Frontline's operating companies provide pavement marking and ancillary services to a variety of end markets and customers.

The Aero-Mark transaction marks Frontline's twelfth acquisition since the platform was established in July 2020. Headquartered in Streetsboro, Ohio, with an additional location in Cincinnati, Aero-Mark is a leading pavement marking contractor that provides state DOTs and general contractor customers with the highest levels of service and work quality. "This partnership with Frontline will allow us to expand our reach and capabilities, benefiting our customers and employees alike," said Mike Krenn and Curt Huffman, Co-Owners of Aero-Mark.

"We are excited to partner with the Aero-Mark team and to continue building our presence in the Midwest," said Mitch Williams, CEO of Frontline Road Safety. "The Aero-Mark team is known across the industry for its commitment to quality, service and safety. Aero-Mark will be a terrific addition to the Frontline platform."

Over the last several years, Sterling has executed on its investment thesis to build a leader in the road safety and infrastructure maintenance industry. Through organic growth and further acquisitions, Sterling intends to continue building Frontline into the leading platform for road safety solutions with best-in-class local execution capabilities. Sterling has a long history of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to support the growth of their businesses.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $1 billion. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 67 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $22.0 billion. Sterling currently has over $6.0 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results and all investments are subject to loss.

SOURCE Frontline Road Safety

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.