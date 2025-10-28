Frontline Wildfire Defense Closes $48M Series A to Protect Homes, Businesses and Communities Amid Escalating Wildfire Risk

Leading wildfire defense company scales sprinkler technology after 96% home survival rate during Los Angeles wildfires

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontline Wildfire Defense , the leading wildfire defense solution for homes, businesses, and communities, today announced it has closed a $48M Series A round led by Norwest to scale its proven wildfire defense systems across fire-prone states. The funding, which was a mix of primary and secondary capital, comes as wildfire risks reach unprecedented levels, with U.S. wildfires burning 8.9 million acres in 2024, more than triple the 2023 total, and recent Los Angeles fires destroying roughly 16,000 structures, while insurance markets face crisis-level disruptions.

Frontline's technology is the most advanced and comprehensive wildfire defense solution available for protecting any structure, taking a prevention-focused approach that helps communities live safely with fire. It's the first system in its class to combine data, design, hardware, and software, specifically engineered to protect against ember ignition (the leading cause of home loss during wildfires ). The system protects structures with water and Class-A foam, can be installed in new or existing homes, and operates remotely so homeowners can evacuate safely. With backup batteries, satellite connectivity, and water intelligence, it continues working even when wildfires damage municipal infrastructure.

The wildfire defense market is being driven by accelerating climate risks and the collapse of insurance markets. In California alone, insurers non-renewed approximately 788,000 homeowner policies in 2023, while FAIR Plan enrollment surged past 600,000 policies by mid-2025, indicating a decline in coverage options. The 2025 Los Angeles wildfires are projected to cost insurers around $40 billion , making it one of the most expensive wildfire events on record. During the fires, Frontline's wildfire defense systems were activated on 61 homes across some of the hardest-hit neighborhoods, with 96% of those homes surviving the devastating blazes.

"The Los Angeles fires demonstrated what we've always believed, that proactive, technology-driven wildfire defense works," said Harry Statter, CEO and founder of Frontline Wildfire Defense. "While traditional approaches focus on reaction and recovery, we're enabling communities to live safely with wildfire through prevention and preparation. Our approach is proactive and adaptive, working with natural processes rather than against them. This round of funding will accelerate our ability to scale protection for thousands of at-risk homeowners and businesses."

Frontline has experienced significant growth across California, Colorado, and Texas. By partnering with builders and architects like Burdge Architects , Sekisui House U.S. , and Thomas James Homes , Frontline is driving momentum toward widespread adoption and leading the movement for fire-adapted communities. Editors at TIME recognized this impact by naming the Frontline Defense System 2 one of their 2025 Best Inventions, and it has also earned industry accolades from the International Builders' Show ("Best Home Technology") and the Pacific Coast Builders Conference (Gold Nugget for "Most Innovative Housing Concept").

"We see tremendous opportunity for Frontline's proven technology to transform how communities prepare for and respond to wildfire threats," said Jon Kossow, managing partner at Norwest. "The company's proactive approach to making homes and communities inherently fire-resilient represents the future of wildfire defense. We look forward to supporting Harry and the Frontline team as they bring this solution to more people, businesses , and neighborhoods."

As part of the investment, Norwest Managing Partner Jon Kossow has joined the Frontline Wildfire Defense board of directors.

About Frontline Wildfire Defense

Founded in 2017 by Harry Statter, a veteran landscape ecologist and fire mitigation expert, Frontline Wildfire Defense is committed to protecting homes, families, and communities from wildfire disaster, and to enabling society to live safely with wildfires. The Frontline Wildfire Defense System is the first fully integrated solution that empowers homes to protect themselves during a wildfire, combining exterior sprinklers, full-coverage design, and connected software for remote monitoring and response. The Frontline Mobile App, available for free on iOS and Android, provides comprehensive wildfire safety information and immediate evacuation notifications. To learn more about Frontline, visit www.frontlinewildfire.com.

Frontline Wildfire Defense