Frontline Wildfire Defense Launches the First Commercial Defense System to Protect Critical Infrastructures from Wildfire

Commercial properties face a wildfire threat that is fundamentally different from what fire code anticipates. Buildings designed to meet standard fire safety requirements were not engineered to withstand wildfire behavior, specifically windborne embers, the leading cause of structure ignition. Embers can breach glass facades, accumulate on rooftop equipment, and infiltrate open perimeters, creating ignition risks that passive hardening alone cannot address. The 2025 Palisades fire destroyed more than 16,000 structures, including nearly 200 commercial buildings, with projected economic losses between $5.2 billion and $10.1 billion across affected zones through 2029.

CDS applies the same wildfire-behavior-driven engineering principles behind Frontline's residential technology but at a commercial scale. Facilities teams and risk managers can remotely monitor and activate protection from anywhere, allowing staff to evacuate safely while the system remains operational. The system delivers automated 24/7 exterior protection through zoned sprinkler coverage, Class-A foam integration and remote monitoring via a centralized dashboard, providing active defense against ember intrusion and radiant heat across roofs, facades, rooftop equipment and perimeter areas. Battery backup, satellite connectivity and dual water intelligence keep the system operational even when municipal infrastructure fails.

"Commercial properties have been operating on a risk model built for a different era of wildfire," said Harry Statter, CEO and founder of Frontline Wildfire Defense. "Wildfire is now a systemic and operational threat, and embers are the #1 cause of ignition. These buildings are vulnerable, but so is everything that makes them worth protecting: data, technology, equipment, and the operations that depend on them. Most are built to resist fire, not to fight it. The Commercial Defense System was designed to close that gap by targeting ember ignition before it starts and give business owners an active line of defense that works when it matters most."

The commercial launch comes as insurance viability has become a real concern for property owners in wildfire-exposed regions. In California alone, insurers non-renewed approximately 788,000 homeowner policies in 2023; commercial property owners and risk managers face parallel pressures as underwriters reassess wildfire exposure. Frontline's CDS is designed to address both the physical and financial dimensions of wildfire risk, reducing the probability of structural loss while supporting the insurance case for continued coverage.

Commercial property owners and facilities managers can learn more and begin planning a system at https://www.frontlinewildfire.com/commercial-defense-system/.

About Frontline Wildfire Defense

Founded in 2017 by Harry Statter, a veteran landscape ecologist and fire mitigation expert, Frontline Wildfire Defense is committed to protecting homes, families, and communities from wildfire disaster, and to enabling society to live safely with wildfires. Backed by Norwest, the Frontline Wildfire Defense System is the first fully integrated solution that empowers homes, businesses, and communities to protect themselves during a wildfire, combining exterior sprinklers, full-coverage design, and connected software for remote monitoring and response. Frontline's Defense System 2 was named a TIME 2025 Best Invention and has earned industry accolades, including Best Home Technology from the International Builders' Show. To learn more about Frontline, visit www.frontlinewildfire.com.

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SOURCE Frontline Wildfire Defense