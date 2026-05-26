Stand and Frontline Wildfire Defense launch innovative partnership to lower insurance premiums with proactive wildfire defense technology

The partnership arrives as California's home insurance market remains in crisis, as major carriers continue to exit or restrict coverage in fire-prone regions, leading to an estimated $1.3T coverage gap. This partnership takes a different approach: proving that a home equipped to defend itself from wildfires can secure lower insurance rates.

Under the program, Stand underwrites wildfire risk using its physics-native frontier model that simulates how fire, wind, and embers interact with individual structures. Stand's model incorporates the full physics of how a property interacts with fire, including inputs like humidity, moisture, vegetation, and structural materials. For homes equipped with a Frontline system, the model has demonstrated up to a 60% decrease in modeled risk, translating directly into a reduction in premiums.

Frontline's system delivers automated 24/7 exterior protection through water-smart zoned sprinkler coverage, Class-A biodegradable foam integration and remote monitoring via a centralized dashboard, providing active defense against ember attack and direct flame across roofs, facades and perimeter areas. Battery backup, satellite connectivity and dual water intelligence keep the system operational even when municipal infrastructure fails. During the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires, Frontline Defense Systems protected 96% of its customers' homes.

"The insurance crisis in California is not going to be solved by smarter pricing alone," said Harry Statter, CEO and founder of Frontline Wildfire Defense. "Our system monitors conditions in real time and responds when it matters. This partnership demonstrates that active defense has measurable, priceable value. A home equipped with Frontline is a significantly lower risk than the one next door and Stand has now reflected that directly into insurance costs."

"We built the Stand frontier world model to protect the future: simulate how a specific catastrophe interacts with a specific home, and compute how to ensure the home survives," said Dan Preston, CEO of Stand. "When a homeowner installs Frontline's defense system, we update their individualized property model to reflect it and show them how much safer their home is and how much less they should pay. This is what insurance was always supposed to be: a system that rewards you for making your home safer."

The program is available statewide to California homeowners, subject to capacity in each area.

About Stand

Stand protects and insures homes in catastrophe-exposed regions by simulating how they behave under fire, flood, and storm, then partnering with homeowners to physically harden them. The company's frontier model builds a physics-based digital twin of each property and simulates its survivability, so homeowners know what drives their risk and what they can do to reduce it. Stand underwrites and services all policies, issued by Concert Specialty Insurance Company (AM Best A-), and is reinsured by AM Best A and A+ reinsurers, such as Arch, RenaissanceRe, Hannover, Nephila, and Hiscox. Stand is backed by Eclipse, Inspired Capital, Lowercarbon, and more. Learn more at www.standinsurance.com.

About Frontline Wildfire Defense

Founded in 2017 by Harry Statter, a veteran landscape ecologist and fire mitigation expert, Frontline Wildfire Defense is a wildfire technology company committed to protecting homes, families, and communities from wildfire and to enabling society to live safely alongside it. Backed by Norwest, the Frontline Wildfire Defense System is the first fully integrated solution that empowers homes, businesses and communities to protect themselves during a wildfire, combining exterior sprinklers, full-coverage design, and connected software for remote monitoring and response. Frontline's Defense System 2 was named a TIME 2025 Best Invention and has earned industry accolades including Best Home Technology from the International Builders' Show. To learn more, visit www.frontlinewildfire.com.

Media Contacts

Frontline Wildfire Defense: [email protected]

Stand Insurance: [email protected]

SOURCE Frontline Wildfire Defense