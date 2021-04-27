Frontline Worker & Rising Model Maggie Rawlins Selected as the Face of Anne Klein Fragrance

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic women's fashion brand ANNE KLEIN debuts its new fragrance, Love, Anne at Macys.com and AnneKlein.com in time for Mother's Day. Serving as the new face of Anne Klein fragrance is COVID first responder nurse and rising model, Maggie Rawlins who embodies the founder's dictum: "Clothes won't change the world, the women who wear them will."

Love, Anne delivers an aromatic sense of comfort and compassion which is portrayed by Rawlins perfectly in the portrait style campaign and in her everyday life as a frontline nurse bringing comfort to those battling COVID. When the pandemic first hit, Rawlins traveled from her North Carolina home to New York City to work in several hospitals in Queens. She continues to advocate for quality health care for those in need as a One World Health ambassador. She's also making a splash as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit rookie. Rawlins is featured along with the new fragrance in the brand's special Mother's Day glossy print catalog.

The brand's first fragrance launched in 1973 and this new fragrance is a continuation of the namesake founder's legacy. Love, Anne is a fresh start to a day— and takes a woman on a journey as she moves through it. Bright citrus gives way to feminine florals and ends with an intimate mix of vanilla and musk. It's complex and alluring: A woman's secret finishing touch that brings her pleasure and the final accessory that she puts on every single day.

With a classic design that is feminine and timeless, but still with a bit of edge, the bottle was designed to mirror both the strength and softness of a woman. The fragrance bottle has rounded corners that lends a sensual feel, while the gold cap plays to the strong and organic elements that have always been a hallmark of the brand. Finished with Anne's signature, Love, Anne reminds women that this bottle is, in fact, a love note from her.

"Maggie Rawlins is the quintessential multifaceted Anne Klein woman, and we are proud to have her join our brand as we continue to celebrate the real changemakers in today's society," said Effy Zinkin, Chief Operating Officer at WHP Global, which owns the Anne Klein brand. "Entering into the beauty category with a modern elevated fragrance for the Anne Klein brand is the natural next step to bringing additional offerings to our growing global customers who seek new and meaningful ways to connect and experience the brand."

The fragrance collection available at Macys.com includes: a Eau de Parfum 3.4 oz Spray ($75 SRP) and a 3pc Gift Set with a Eau de Parfum 3.4oz Spray, 3.4oz Shower Gel and 3.4 oz Body Lotion ($75 SRP). AnneKlein.com features a Limited 4pc Gift Set with an Eau de Parfum Rollerball ($80 SRP) and the signature Eau de Parfum 3.4oz Spray ($75 SRP).

Customers can shop Anne Klein fragrance, apparel and accessories at Macys.com and the full collection featured in the special Mother's Day catalog at AnneKlein.com.

About Anne Klein

Anne Klein is an iconic legacy women's fashion brand founded in 1968, serving women around the world with classic American style. The brand, which is owned by WHP Global, has product distributed by best-in-class partners including Steve Madden for footwear and handbags, Kasper Group for sportswear, E. Gluck for watches, Herman Kay for outerwear, ONE Jeanswear Group for denim, Komar for loungewear, Marchon for eyewear, Centric for hosiery, Amiee Lynn for Accessories, Palm Beach for fragrance and cosmetics, Vandale International for intimates and The Jewelry Group for jewelry. Anne Klein products are sold globally throughout North America, China, South Korea, The Philippines and Mexico. For more information, visit www.anneklein.com, @AnneKlein on Facebook or @AnneKleinOfficial on Instagram.

