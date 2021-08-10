Frontpoint Security Names Michael Lacorazza as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontpoint Security Solutions, LLC ("Frontpoint"), a leading provider of premium do-it-yourself ("DIY") home security and smart home technology in the United States, announced today that Michael Lacorazza has been named chief executive officer and member of the board of directors, effective August 16, 2021. He previously served as chief marketing officer at Wells Fargo where he led the development and implementation of enterprise-wide marketing and digital strategies for the Wells Fargo brand, products and services, data and analytics and marketing technology.

"Frontpoint is synonymous with easy to implement smart home security solutions supported by superior customer service. We are thrilled that Michael Lacorazza has agreed to join us as Chief Executive Officer and lead this company through its next phase of growth and transformation in our industry and for our company," said James Lindstrom, Executive Chairman of Frontpoint. "Michael brings exceptional executive leadership capabilities and deep expertise in building inclusive, dynamic, customer-centric cultures, innovative partnerships and digital marketing and brand strategies, which are critical factors to drive forward growth and innovation for Frontpoint's business."

Over the past several years, Frontpoint has transformed itself into a leader in connected home evolution and provides state of the art home security, life safety, and smart home automation products and services to satisfied customers across the United States and in Canada. Frontpoint's advanced technology platform offers families superior protection and control through fully integrated software on Frontpoint's market-leading app.

"It is an exciting time to join Frontpoint Security, and it is a privilege to join a company that has such passion for serving the customer and is so focused on executing its mission of keeping families safer and more connected in their everyday lives. Customer experience is the big competitive differentiator. I look forward to working with the team to further our commitment to providing the best smart home technology products and services that protect families coupled with superior customer service, and to increase Frontpoint's value to our customers, employees and investors."

Lacorazza has more than 20 years of marketing and general management experience successfully building and scaling teams through innovative use of digital, data-driven, growth marketing strategies. Before joining Frontpoint, he was the Chief Marketing Officer of Wells Fargo, accountable for driving growth across consumer and commercial banking, and led the marketing strategies that transformed the bank into a leader in digital commerce, and a brand synonymous with a wide scope of financial products and services for individuals, small and large businesses

He joined Wells Fargo from TD Ameritrade, where he was managing director of retail marketing. He has also held senior positions at digital ad agency Digitas, The St. Joe Company, and Marriott International. Michael holds an MBA from California State University, Long Beach and a BA from Pepperdine University and is currently a member of Pepperdine's governing board for the Institute for Entertainment, Media, Sports and Culture.

About Frontpoint

Founded in 2007 with a mission to create a better home security experience, Frontpoint empowers customers to simply and easily install a home security system customized to their needs, backed by best-in-class customer service and professional monitoring. It was the first home security company to offer a 100% wireless and cellular home alarm system and continues to be a top-rated home security company. Frontpoint has customers in all 50 states and Canada. Visit Frontpoint at: www.FrontpointSecurity.com

