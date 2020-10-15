FrontRunnerHC Announces Appointment of New Vice President of Business Development

PLYMOUTH, Mass., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FrontRunnerHC, a leading SaaS provider that helps healthcare facilities and independent labs maximize their reimbursements, is pleased to announce that Dan McGuinn has joined the company as Vice President, Business Development.

Dan brings to FrontRunnerHC over 20 years' experience in the healthcare and laboratory market, deep knowledge of data exchanges, and years of building mutually beneficial partnerships. In his new role, he will focus on FrontRunnerHC's strategic and channel partner relationships which have been an important component to the success of FrontRunnerHC over the years.

Dan's extensive experience was earned working at leading companies in the industry including Halfpenny Technologies (an Accumen company), Harrier Health, Prognos (formerly Medivo), and Atlas Medical (a division of Sunquest). Most recently, Dan was the VP, Hospitals and Laboratories for Halfpenny where he was responsible for strategic data partnerships and business development initiatives with a focus on the expansion of an integrated clinical data exchange network to enable care teams to identify gaps in critical clinical data.

A common thread throughout Dan's career is his passion for helping organizations accelerate the positive impact data can have on healthcare. Just as data has great value in creating a continuum of care, it also has extraordinary value in driving efficiency and cost savings for healthcare organizations, and a better experience for patients and referring physicians. Dan's zeal for the intersection of data and healthcare, his extensive experience building and nurturing partnerships, and his natural inclination for collaboration make him a natural fit for FrontRunnerHC.

Dan commented, "I'm proud to be part of FrontRunnerHC. The software the team has developed is incredibly powerful, whether leveraged on the front end or the back end of the revenue cycle process. Its ability to access, aggregate, validate, and correct patient demographic and insurance information from thousands of data sources is a game-changer for organizations looking to drive efficient, cost-effective reimbursements and a positive patient billing experience."

John Donnelly, FrontRunnerHC CEO, is thrilled to have Dan on the team. "Dan brings tremendous value not only to our company but our clients and partners as well. He is an innovative thought leader and a natural collaborator who will be instrumental in taking FrontRunnerHC to the next level."

FrontRunnerHC was recently recognized by Becker's Healthcare in their list of "healthcare revenue cycle companies to know" for the second year in a row and by Inc. magazine in their "Inc. 5000 2020" list of America's fastest-growing private companies as a Repeat Honoree. FrontRunnerHC is also a candidate for Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies award. Donnelly shared, "We are honored to be recognized by third parties, and grateful for the support of our partners and clients who range from small independent labs to large healthcare systems. I think it's a testament to the culture at FrontRunnerHC; we pride ourselves on being innovative, collaborative, and agile to solve real problems that healthcare providers and their patients experience".

FrontRunnerHC helps healthcare facilities and independent labs maximize revenue by enabling accurate, efficient, and cost-effective reimbursement for all the services they perform. Their automated portfolio of software features unparalleled Benefits Investigation capabilities, is interoperable with patient records and billing systems, and is supported by a team of insurance experts to ensure that all patient demographic and insurance information is correct and complete. FrontRunnerHC is proud to help clients fuel their ability to provide critical services by maximizing their reimbursements and staff productivity while improving the billing experience for their patients and referring physicians.

