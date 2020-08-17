FrontRunnerHC Announces Appointment of New Vice President of Marketing

PLYMOUTH, Mass., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FrontRunnerHC, a leading SaaS provider that helps healthcare facilities and independent labs maximize their reimbursements, is pleased to announce that Leslie Hein Sullivan has joined the company as Vice President of Marketing.

In her new position, Leslie is responsible for developing FrontRunnerHC's marketing strategy and a robust and sustainable marketing and sales enablement process to build on the success the company has enjoyed to date.

Leslie has nearly 20 years' experience in the healthcare industry, having worked at GE Healthcare, Dell, Perot Systems, and JJWild. Most recently at GE Healthcare, she was Global Program Director of Strategic Account Management and Sales Enablement. In that role, she coached sales, marketing, and product management leaders working across the company's full portfolio to help drive growth in target accounts and strengthen marketing messages, while enhancing value to clients by addressing their biggest challenges. Leslie's prior role at GE was Global Marketing Director for Care Area IT and Analytics/AI Solutions where she supported the Cardiology, Perinatal, High Acuity, and Pathology businesses and the launch of an Analytics/AI business horizontal to help clients achieve financial, clinical, and operational outcomes.

In addition to Marketing and Sales Enablement, Leslie held previous roles in Sales, Business Development, and Product Management, realizing that a background in those areas would ultimately enable her to be a more effective marketer, collaborating cross-functionally to enhance value for the company and their customers.

Leslie shared, "I'm thrilled to join FrontRunnerHC. The team's dedication to helping its clients – an impressive list that ranges from some of the largest nationwide healthcare facilities to small independent labs – is immediately and continuously evident. I'm excited to build awareness of the team and the incredible work being done in collaboration with our clients, who are often working heroically behind the scenes to advance patient care."

FrontRunnerHC CEO John Donnelly commented: "Leslie's background in the healthcare and technology space is a natural alignment with our business. And her rich experience as well as her focus on strengthening client value, building partnerships, and driving brand awareness is instrumental in taking us to the next level of success."

FrontRunnerHC was recently recognized by Inc. magazine in their "Inc. 5000 2020" list of America's fastest-growing private companies as a Repeat Honoree, and by Becker's Healthcare in their list of "healthcare revenue cycle companies to know." Donnelly shared, "We are grateful to our clients and partners who have put their confidence in us. As we continue to deepen our relationships with our existing clients and work with new customers, we are committed to maintain our company culture that is passionate about solving client problems by being collaborative, nimble, and innovative… and always putting our clients and their patients first."

About FrontRunnerHC, Inc.

FrontRunnerHC (www.frontrunnerhc.com) helps healthcare facilities and independent labs working to advance patient care ensure accurate, efficient, and cost-effective reimbursement for all the services they perform. We help ensure that when organizations send the bill -- to either the insurance company or the patient -- that all the patient information is accurate and they are able to maximize reimbursements, the first time. Not as simple as it sounds, many facilities spend millions of dollars on that task and fail up to 30% of the time. FrontRunnerHC specializes in the 30% that cause the problems, with an integrated suite of software and services enabled by automated technology, a user-friendly workflow portal, and dedicated insurance experts. We are proud to help clients fuel more of their critical services by helping them maximize their reimbursements and staff productivity, while improving the billing experience for patients and their referring physicians.

Contact: John Donnelly, FrontRunnerHC

Phone: 508-746-5500

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE FrontRunnerHC

Related Links

http://www.frontrunnerhc.com

