FrontRunnerHC Joins athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Unlock Efficiencies, Strengthen Financial Performance, and Improve the Patient Experience

PLYMOUTH, Mass., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FrontRunnerHC, a leading healthcare data automation platform provider, today announced an agreement with athenahealth, Inc. through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace, this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers to streamline registration efforts, promote clean billing, and provide a better patient experience powered by upfront access to clean patient information.

FrontRunnerHC's top-tier insurance discovery and eligibility workflow methodology, combined with its powerful collection analysis capabilities, gives healthcare providers a new edge. The application makes accurate, up-to-date patient insurance, demographic, and financial information easily accessible throughout the patient care journey. When integrated with athenahealth's revenue cycle management tool to blend clinical and financial insights and provide a comprehensive view of each patient, FrontRunnerHC nearly eliminates eligibility-related denials, boosts practice profitability, and ensures patients receive exceptional care.

"This is an outstanding opportunity to join forces with an industry powerhouse like athenahealth. The seamless integration of FrontRunnerHC's cutting-edge technology enables healthcare providers of any size to streamline essential processes, including insurance discovery, eligibility verification, and demographic checks, right from the very first patient interaction. This collaboration promises to elevate efficiency and enhance patient care like never before," said John (JD) Donnelly, Founder & CEO, FrontRunnerHC. "From scheduling appointments, to billing and follow-up care, access to clean patient data empowers these providers to deliver exceptional care while maximizing reimbursements and staff productivity."

athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. Its electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access to drive better financial outcomes for practices and enable providers to deliver better quality care. athenahealth's vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, FrontRunnerHC joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals working to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

About FrontRunnerHC

FrontRunnerHC is a data automation platform that helps healthcare organizations maximize reimbursement and enhance the patients' experience through access to accurate patient insurance, demographic, and financial information. FrontRunnerHC finds, verifies, and fixes patient information at any point during the care journey, leveraging its access to the largest payer network in the industry. Defining the patient experience as the clinical journey + the financial journey™, FrontRunnerHC helps improve financial performance, operational efficiency, and patient satisfaction. Learn more at www.frontrunnerhc.com

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization's specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has over 400 solutions across more than 60 medical specialties and capabilities that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's network-enabled platform. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.

