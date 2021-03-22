FrontSpin Received ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FrontSpin, a leading sales communications, power dialer and sales acceleration provider, has always put a priority on protecting its customers' data. The company has worked vigorously to meet the strictest security requirements in the industry. Those efforts have resulted in the company becoming ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified at the end of 2020. FrontSpin has always valued security and always placed efforts in continuously improving its security processes. This internationally recognized certification demonstrates that they have best practices and a management system in place to protect the confidentiality, integrity and availability of their client's information.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system within the context of the organization. It also includes requirements for the assessment and treatment of information security risks tailored to the needs of the organization.

"At Frontspin, we value customer data and security," said Mansour Salame, CEO of FrontSpin. "The ISO certification, as well as the work we did to ensure we are GDPR and CCPA ready, validates the values we have always had of protecting sensitive information. Now customers worldwide can feel confident about using the FrontSpin ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified platform. Constantly improving our processes is important to us."

Questions about FrontSpin's certifications can be directed to their CISO through [email protected], who is responsible for governing implementation and oversight of all ISO controls.

About FrontSpin

FrontSpin is a leading sales communication software. Our cloud-based system and power dialer helps you engage with more prospects and customers in less time, closing more deals and accelerating sales. FrontSpin is backed by a top-tier team of SaaS/cloud, communications, and UI experts from some of Silicon Valley's most successful companies FrontSpin is proudly used by large public companies, startups and leading outsourcing companies.

Press Contact:

Katie Lacy

888.400.2220

https://www.frontspin.com

SOURCE FrontSpin

Related Links

https://www.frontspin.com/

