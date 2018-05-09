FRONTSTEPS Launches Game-Changing New Security Product

FRONTSTEPS is taking an innovative approach to the way property management companies (PMC) and homeowners associations (HOA) operate and optimize their business, through a suite of trusted products that addresses their complex needs.

"Current security products within the property management space hamper the ability of PMCs, HOAs, and COAs to truly and confidently secure their communities," said Eric Waldinger, FRONTSTEPS Chief Revenue Officer. "Typical security software is tied to hardware plus admins must work within multiple systems."

"FRONTSTEPS integrates with hardware vendors meaning once Secure is operational in a community, the end-to-end security needs of HOAs, PMCs, condos, and multi-family dwellings are fully met."

Through one streamlined interface, administrators can access their centralized security system, and Secure's advanced forensic reporting also delivers unparalleled visibility into a community's data.

"And because Secure is part of the FRONTSTEPS family, HOAs and PMCs can also manage the integrated dues/fees payments process, resident engagement, and utilize other efficiency tools on our community platform," said Jamie Clymer, FRONTSTEPS CEO.

"With Secure, the FRONTSTEPS platform redefines the way HOAs and PMCs address the security needs for their communities."

Over time, Secure will incorporate credentialed access, visitor management, license plate recognition, telephone entry, and keyless and wireless lock technology. FRONTSTEPS will be partnering with tech vendors in the space and expanding our integration partners going forward. Secure will be available July 1.

