FrontStream and MoveSpring partner up to enhance employee engagement

RESTON, Va., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FrontStream, a leader in fundraising, corporate social responsibility and employee giving solutions, has teamed up with MoveSpring, experts in health activation and employee engagement to combine wellness and charitable giving in one, optimal user experience. This revolutionary partnership combines best-in-class employee giving with fun and exciting health and wellness activities that elevate and enhance employee engagement.

This new partnership encourages engagement and giving by allowing employees to create virtual step challenges, donate directly within the app and track dollars raised via a MoveSpring journey. Additional benefits include users' ability to customize virtual campaigns that work for individuals or groups of various sizes, employees' ability to participate on their own time over an extended period of time versus a one-day expensive event, and other fun challenges that keep users motivated and engaged.

"Virtual participation and engagement is a new, exciting frontier for nonprofits and companies alike," said Mark Sutton, CMO of FrontStream. "The MoveSpring and FrontStream partnership makes it a reality by combining their amazing steps and distance tracking app with our leading fundraising, donation processing and payout to charity capabilities. This may be one of the most exciting innovations I've seen in the space in a very long time."

Anthony Knierim, COO & Co-founder of MoveSpring, is also thrilled with this alliance adding, "We see the partnership with FrontStream as furthering our commitment and focus on employee engagement. We have shown and continue to lead the way on fun, native, highly engaging experiences in health and we believe that FrontStream and the value of combining health and corporate social responsibility rises the tide to employee value proposition, employee engagement, retention, as well as employee health and wellbeing."

Wellness programs and charitable giving are proven drivers of employee motivation, retention, and productivity. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a well-designed wellness program can lead to a Return on Investment (ROI) of $1.5 to more than $3 per dollar spent and can reduce employee turnover while increasing motivation.

Research from Cone Communications shows that 74% of employees say they are more satisfied and fulfilled at their job when provided opportunities to give back to their communities. Combining health and wellness and social responsibility into one optimal engagement experience allows corporations to provide unique, purpose driven opportunities for employees.

FrontStream is a team with over 20 years of experience in the fundraising software industry and is trusted by over 10,000 nonprofits and companies. From the beginning, FrontStream has focused efforts on helping organizations expand their fundraising and make a positive impact in their communities.

MoveSpring is an out of the box, thought leader in health activation and engagement. They partner with organizations across the globe to create easy-to-use wellness solutions that both admins and users love. With MoveSpring, its easier than ever to make fitness fun for everyone.

For more information contact Joseph LoPresti at joseph.lopresti@frontstream.com, 703.344.5535, or click here to visit the MoveSpring landing page.

