FrontStream Announces Finalists for 'Realize a More Beautiful World' Grant Helping Nonprofits Share Powerful Stories Through Video

Today, FrontStream announced 10 finalists in the running to receive the second Realize a More Beautiful World grant. Launched in November 2017, the program helps nonprofits, often short on resources for creative content, effectively tell their stories through professionally produced videos that convey the impact of their hard work. View the first grant video, awarded to Habitat for Humanity of Ontario.

FrontStream, provider of Panorama, the all-in-one fundraising platform, issued the news from the NTEN 2018 Conference Booth #521 in New Orleans. FrontStream is demonstrating Panorama, and its new Insight feature, a unique analytics and data visualization tool within Panorama that enables nonprofits and charities to drill into their data in many ways, including geographic and donor value, peer-to-peer and YoY fundraising analysis, and even benchmarking campaigns against similar organizations.

At NTEN, as well as the AFP Fundraising Conference Booth #327, April 15-17 in New Orleans, FrontStream will celebrate storytelling strategies, capturing nonprofit professionals' stories with a live sketching chalk artist from New Orleans, and an on-site videographer.

Realize Grant Finalists

FrontStream received 300 applications from nonprofits throughout North America. Semi-finalists completed a survey to share more information about their story, how they would collaborate on the creative, and more. A committee of 10 employees at FrontStream voted to select the 10 finalists, which include:

Alberta Wilderness Association (albertawilderness.ca | Alberta ) – A voice for the environment, dedicated to the conservation of wilderness and the completion of a protected areas network. Video Stories: AWA's Earth Day Celebration and work creating greater awareness of wilderness, wildlife, and the value contributed to health and wealth (or an area needing greater protection).

(autismsocietyofhawaii.org/home | Hawaii ) – Serves children and adults on the autism disorder spectrum and works to develop opportunities for all those affected to reach their highest potential. Video Story: Show businesses mentoring and helping those with Autism to find full-time employment, achieving their full potential and independent lives.

(lvsf.org | Santa Fe) – Provides adults with free tutoring in reading, writing and speaking English, strengthening the community, families, and the workforce. Video Story: Student refugee from a remote region in China who went from being fully illiterate to becoming a naturalized citizen who votes regularly, all while working multiple jobs.

(musicforeveryone.org | Pennsylvania ) – Raises awareness and resources to strengthen the role that music plays in schools and communities. Video Story: Keys for the City program, which places 10-20 artistically designed and painted pianos throughout Lancaster each summer.

(kaneskrusade.org/ | Massachusetts ) – Keeping dogs with their families by addressing root causes of surrender. Video Story: Neyda and her service pit bull Nasia are just one example of how a family was kept together with the help of Kane's Krusades' C.A.R.E. Program, which provides food, equipment and other essentials to the homes of elderly, disabled, or other underserved people for their pets.

(renascent.ca | Toronto ) – Facilitates recovery, education, and prevention relating to substance addictions through a continuum of programs and services for individuals, families and organizations. Video Story: Recoveries of recent clients benefitting from This Can't Wait program, which brings highly vulnerable community members into life-saving treatment.

(righttoplay.ca | Toronto ) – Global organization using the transformative power of play to educate and empower children facing adversity. Video Story: Promoting Life-skills in Aboriginal Youth (PLAY) program, which gives youth a safe space to enhance their self-confidence and build positive relationships, to consistently access physical activity and healthy food, and gain homework support.

(rmhccga.org | Central Georgia ) – Provides care and support for families of seriously ill, critically injured, or medically fragile children being treated at area medical facilities. Video Story: Family that traveled to RMHC in Macon from Puerto Rico after the hospital where their son was born prematurely was damaged by Hurricane Maria.

(sendmeonvacation.org | Las Vegas ) – Brings together travel industry professionals to contribute accommodations, airlines, cruises, and funds to provide vacations to breast cancer survivors. Video Story: New Sisters & Angels program where a past breast cancer recipient of SMOV (Angel) attends a second vacation and mentors a new survivor (Sister), fostering a strong sense of sisterhood.

(silverkey.org |Colorado Springs) – Advocates for senior empowerment and offers services to maintain independence, safety and quality of life. Video Story: A senior and her disabled daughter, both hearing-impaired, living in isolation, and facing eviction – when a case manager coordinates 'wraparound' support with the tools, transportation, healthcare, and food needed for long-term independence and stability.

Visit www.frontstream.com/realize to view a montage of the finalists. The grant winner will be announced in May 2018.

FrontStream offers several additional resources to support charities in creating a stronger community, including the popular podcast Asking for More and nationwide Realize events, exclusive evenings for nonprofit professionals, featuring dynamic panel discussions.

FrontStream is revolutionizing fundraising through its all-in-one platform, Panorama. More than 10,000 nonprofit and corporate customers use FrontStream's Panorama platform for donor management, auctions, charity events, peer-to-peer and online fundraising, employee giving, volunteering, and matching. Panorama impacts lives and strengthen communities across the world as the trusted provider of online fundraising and auctions, event management, workplace engagement, and more. For more information, visit http://www.frontstream.com

