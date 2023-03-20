Frontwave Credit Union Selects Empower, Black Knight's Cloud-based LOS, to Help Expand and Scale Mortgage Operations

The credit union will also leverage integration with Surefire, Black Knight's CRM tool, to enhance member experience

Frontwave Credit Union selected the Empower loan origination system (LOS) for its powerful digital solutions, robust integrations and ease of use

The credit union will also use Surefire, Black Knight's powerful mortgage marketing CRM solution to enhance its communications and outreach channels to help develop members for life

Frontwave Credit Union, which serves the military and civilian communities, also chose Black Knight for its positive reputation in the military community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced today that Frontwave Credit Union, a growing credit union serving military and civilian communities in Southern California, has signed a contract to implement the Empower loan origination system (LOS) and several of its integrated solutions to support its expanding mortgage operations. The credit union will also leverage the award-winning Surefire customer relationship management (CRM) and mortgage marketing engine tool from Black Knight to elevate the experience of its members and to help turn new customers into members for life.

"As Frontwave looks to the future, we need technology that can go the distance to power our growth and help us scale our lending operations. The advanced functionality of Empower, along with its robust, automated communications capabilities, will enhance the member experience and increase the satisfaction of our loan officers," said Paul Leonhardt, chief lending officer, Frontwave Credit Union.

With the Empower system, Frontwave will have a high-performance LOS through which they can easily support their own workflows, reducing the costly and time-consuming work of deploying custom integrations. A unique feature of the Empower LOS is its advanced "lights-out processing" capabilities to streamline operations for greater efficiency. Because Empower is hosted in the cloud, Frontwave will benefit from reduced technology efforts and the elimination of recurring hosting costs.

Additionally, the Surefire CRM solution will give the credit union access to tools that help thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, drive repeat business and benefit from business referred by current customers, who are delighted with their experiences. With intuitive "set-it-and-forget-it" workflows and timely, automated communications featuring relevant, top-rated content, mortgage professionals can effortlessly maintain and deepen their connections with borrowers, recruits, members, brokers and real estate agents all through one powerful platform.

Black Knight's digital ecosystem gives Frontwave access to a full suite of integrated technology, data and analytics solutions to help its operations run more smoothly. These include integration with Optimal Blue's leading product and pricing engine; a digital point-of-sale solution that enhances the mortgage application process for borrowers and loan officers; an intuitive digital dashboard that loan officers can use to help borrowers throughout the approval process; machine-learning technology for document classification and indexing; a digital close solution with eDelivery and eSigning capabilities; a comprehensive fee service to help mitigate fee cures; robust property tax data; compliance validation testing; flood zone determination services and reporting; and an actionable intelligence solution that delivers instant access to information from multiple data sources to help forecast and monitor pipeline, productivity, cycle time and pull-through.

"It is abundantly clear to us that serving members is mission number-one at Frontwave Credit Union," said Rich Gagliano, president, Black Knight Origination Technologies. "By leveraging our Empower LOS and advanced origination solutions, Frontwave will be able to deliver an unparalleled experience to its members and employees, while increasing member retention. Black Knight is proud to support Frontwave's mission of furthering the financial wellbeing of both its military service and civilian members."

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

About Frontwave Credit Union

Frontwave Credit Union is a member-owned not-for-profit financial institution serving San Diego, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties. Frontwave Credit Union was founded in 1952 as Camp Pendleton Federal Credit Union in Oceanside, California. Frontwave has grown from 8 civil service military personnel members with $40 in assets to now serving more than 123,000 members worldwide managing $1.4 billion in assets. To learn more, visit frontwavecu.com.

