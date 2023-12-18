FrontWell Capital Partners Provides USD$6 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility to Armored Republic Holdings LLC

FrontWell Capital Partners Inc.

18 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - FrontWell Capital Partners Inc. ("FrontWell") today announced the closing of a USD$6 million secured credit facility with Armored Republic Holdings LLC. ("Armored Republic"), a manufacturer of ballistic armor and body armor solutions.

The facility, comprised of a revolver and a term loan, will be used by Armored to refinance its existing debt and provide additional working capital liquidity to support Armored Republic's growth.

"We are excited to work with Armored on providing a credit facility that will allow the company to focus on their growth strategy," said Patrick Dalton, Chief Executive Officer of FrontWell.

"FrontWell's flexible and creative approach to structuring a financing solution will allow our company to execute on our strategic initiatives," said David Reece, Chief Executive Officer of Armored Republic.

About FrontWell Capital Partners

Headquartered in Toronto, FrontWell Capital Partners provides transitionary senior debt financing to middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. With committed seed capital of more than USD $350 million, FrontWell offers financing solutions, including asset-based (ABL) and cash flow loans, to maximize liquidity support for borrowers that are looking beyond traditional sources of capital. FrontWell's rigorous approach to origination, underwriting and risk management generates current income while prioritizing the preservation of principal over the chase for yield. FrontWell partners with companies across several industries that display balance sheet capacity and require liquidity to support a transition in their business, including turnarounds, restructurings, acquisitions and changes in ownership or control. For more information, please visit frontwellcapital.com.

About Armored Republic Holdings

Armored Republic is the industry leading manufacturer of affordable and reliable body armor solutions designed for pistol and rifle threat protection. After launching its own line of body armor in 2012, the Company quickly established its presence and reputation of offering high quality and high value body armor solutions and tactical gear.

SOURCE FrontWell Capital Partners Inc.

