FrontWell Capital Partners Upsizes Senior Secured Credit Facility to Mara Technologies to CAD$45 Million

News provided by

FrontWell Capital Partners Inc.

20 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - FrontWell Capital Partners Inc. ("FrontWell") today announced the increase of its secured credit facility with Mara Technologies Inc. and Mara Technologies USA Inc. ("Mara") to CAD$45 million. Mara is a manufacturer of electronic boards and assemblies focused in infrastructure, broad band communications and power management systems. Mara is a subsidiary of the Invotek Group, a global leader in electronics manufacturing services based in Markham, Ontario.

The facility, comprised of a revolver and a term loan, will be used by Mara to refinance its existing debt and will provide additional working capital liquidity to support Mara's growth and its expansion into the United States. Mara is in the process of launching a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Holly, Michigan to accommodate a new contract with one of Mara's major existing customers and to add capacity in the United States for the ever-expanding battery power management market.

"We are pleased to expand our facility with Mara to enable the company to benefit from the significant growth opportunities it is seeing." said Patrick Dalton, Chief Executive Officer of FrontWell.

"We value the partnership that we have with FrontWell and their willingness to participate in our extraordinary growth." said Paul LaCroix, Chief Executive Officer of Mara Technologies and the Invotek Group of companies.

About FrontWell Capital Partners

Headquartered in Toronto, FrontWell Capital Partners provides transitionary senior debt financing to middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. With committed seed capital of more than USD $350 million, FrontWell offers financing solutions, including asset-based (ABL) and cash flow loans, to maximize liquidity support for borrowers that are looking beyond traditional sources of capital. FrontWell's rigorous approach to origination, underwriting and risk management generates current income while prioritizing the preservation of principal over the chase for yield. FrontWell partners with companies across several industries that display balance sheet capacity and that require liquidity to support a transition in their business, including turnarounds, restructurings, acquisitions and changes in ownership or control. For more information, please visit frontwellcapital.com.

About Mara/Invotek Group Inc. (IGI)

IGI supports OEMs through its manufacturing and engineering centers in the United States, Canada and China. IGI's strategy is to work with customers to develop and engineer world class processes that deliver optimized performance in cost and quality. We do this through in-depth open book collaborative efforts with your design and engineering teams that ensures that we become "Your Factory". We have a long history with broadband electronics manufacturing and over the past twenty years have developed world-class capabilities with IoT product development and power management systems for the Electric Vehicle market. For more information, visit Invotek at www.invotekgroup.com.

SOURCE FrontWell Capital Partners Inc.

Also from this source

FrontWell Capital Partners Provides USD$6 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility to Armored Republic Holdings LLC

FrontWell Capital Partners Provides USD$6 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility to Armored Republic Holdings LLC

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - FrontWell Capital Partners Inc. ("FrontWell") today announced the closing of a USD$6 million secured credit...
FrontWell Capital Partners Provides USD$25 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility to Borealis Foods Inc.

FrontWell Capital Partners Provides USD$25 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility to Borealis Foods Inc.

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - FrontWell Capital Partners Inc. ("FrontWell") today announced the closing of a USD$25 million secured credit...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.