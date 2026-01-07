Fross Zelnick Names Shelby Rokito as Newest Partner

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fross Zelnick Lehrman & Zissu, P.C.®, a prestigious and highly specialized intellectual property law firm known globally for its deep expertise in trademark, copyright, design patent law, and data privacy, is pleased to announce that Shelby P. Rokito, Esq., has been elected as the firm's newest partner. Since joining Fross Zelnick, Shelby's leadership, dedication, and commitment to client service have played an important role in the continued growth and success of the firm's litigation practice.

Shelby Rokito Headshot

Shelby's practice focuses on protecting and enforcing clients' intellectual property rights, with significant experience litigating trademark, copyright, and unfair competition matters. Her litigation background allows her to identify issues early on and to develop creative, effective solutions that help clients protect their brands and content.

Shelby represents clients across a broad range of industries, including media and entertainment, fashion, and consumer products. She is known for her thoughtful approach to complex disputes and her ability to navigate high-stake matters with clarity and precision.

Shelby's promotion reflects Fross Zelnick's ongoing commitment to developing exceptional talent and recognizing lawyers who exemplify the firm's values and dedication to client success.

