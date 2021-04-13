Frost & Sullivan analysts' coverage of Enlight, RoboGroup and MeaTech

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity research is published in the framework of Frost & Sullivan's Independent Equity Research Program. Investors trust this type of equity research as unbiased, and analysts have no financial interest in the stock. Our publically available full reports linked below give invaluable insight into the valuation of the companies we cover and their markets. You can explore all of the companies we cover HERE and contact for more details or tell us about companies you want us to cover at [email protected].

Enlight (TASE: ENLT)

Founded in 2008 in Israel, Enlight is a leading renewable energy developer and independent power producer with core competencies and proven track records in solar, wind, and energy storage projects. Enlight shows a significant growth in all parameters in 2020; Revenues grew by 16% to NIS 349 million; mature facilities increased by 61% to 2 GW; entry into the US market; refinancing actions are expected to improve the future cash flow; target price remains at NIS 7.32

In March 2021, the company first published a corporate responsibility report to maximize its positive impact and produce long-term value for all stakeholders. Enlight is expected to enter 3 ESG rankings: the Israeli Ma'aleh rankings and two other international rankings.

RoboGroup (TASE: ROBO)

RoboGroup was founded in 1982 and has been publicly traded for over two decades. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems and engineering and manufacturing technology training systems. It offers its products internationally under the Intelitek, Robotec, and CoderZ brands. The company's goal is to become the preferred choice for STEM and robotics education using a gamified, competitive, and self-based learning methodology. We start our coverage of RoboGroup with a price target of NIS 7.9.

MeaTech (TASE,NASDAQ: MITC)

Founded in 2018, MeaTech focuses on the global alternative protein food-tech industry. The company was the first publicly traded cell-based meat company listed on TASE. The company completed a NASDAQ dual listing during H1 2021, raising $28M. MeaTech's strategy is to expand its business both and via acquisitions in the cultured meat sector. We start our coverage of MeaTech with a price target of NIS 3.9 (ADS $11.7).

