Frost & Sullivan analysts' coverage of HomeBiogas

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity research is published in Frost & Sullivan's Independent Equity Research Program framework. Investors trust this type of equity research as it is unbiased, and analysts have no financial interest in the stock. Our publically available full reports linked below give invaluable insight into the valuation of the companies we cover and their markets. You can explore all of the companies we cover HERE and contact for more details or tell us about companies you want us to cover at [email protected].

HomeBiogas LTD. (TASE: HMGS)

HomeBiogas is an Israeli publicly traded company engaged in developing, manufacturing, distributing, and selling small and medium-scale biogas systems that offer a comprehensive solution for waste management, renewable energy creation, clean cooking, fertilizer production, and sanitation.

Strategy - The company intends to increase its market share in several selected countries, leveraging existing and future agreements with local distributors. In addition, the company plans to offer "Pay as You Go" models, making biogas systems accessible to a larger pool of customers.

In the institutional field, the company intends to partner with local partners to offer operators of commercial-size kitchens (such as hotel chains, etc.) an OPEX-based model for having a small-footprint biogas system that saves costs and meets alternative energy targets.

The company's vision is to promote sustainability, improve lives, and positively impact the environment by harnessing its waste treatment and biogas systems expertise. With over 10,000 home systems installed in over 100 countries, the company can become a world leader in the field.

We value HomeBiogas's equity at NIS 383.8 million; the price target to be in the range of NIS 18.7 to NIS 20.7 with a mean of NIS 19.7.

