Frost & Sullivan analysts' coverage of Sonovia

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity research is published in the framework of Frost & Sullivan's Independent Equity Research Program. Investors trust this type of equity research as it is unbiased, and analysts have no financial interest in the stock. Our publically available full reports linked below give invaluable insight into the valuation of the companies we cover and their markets. You can explore all of the companies we cover HERE and contact for more details or tell us about companies you want us to cover at [email protected].

Sonovia (TASE: SONO)

Sonovia is an Israeli publicly-traded high-tech company focusing on R&D of high-performing, durable and sustainable textile finishing applications while using ultrasound at the core of its technology. Sonovia's anti-pathogenic application, which provides over 99% active protection against viruses (including covid-19), bacteria, and fungi, is already generating revenues and is tested by leading brands and manufacturers. Additional applications such as water repellency, flame retardancy, and dyeing – are either in R&D or in the company's R&D pipeline.

Sonovia exhibited important capabilities: Early identification of market pain points, quick response in product design, testing and production at a large scale, and aggressive marketing and sales operation at a global scale and with high profitability using E-commerce platforms.

Sonovia's novel platform technology and its unique value propositions present great promise in becoming the future incumbent technology for performing textile wet-finishing applications in versatility, performance, durability, ease of use, cost-competitiveness, and sustainability.

We believe Sonovia is on a path for growth and success on a global scale. Therefore, we view Sonovia as a great investment opportunity. We start our coverage with a target price of 30.7 NIS.

