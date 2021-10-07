Frost & Sullivan Announces the Launch of its Affiliate Frost Digital Ventures Powered by Human+Digital+Artificial Intelligence™ to Exploit Future Growth Opportunities

Frost Digital Ventures delivers digital and artificial intelligence solutions through its unique framework

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan announces the launch of its affiliate Frost Digital Ventures (FrostDigi), powered by Human+Digital+Artificial (HDA) INTELLIGENCE™ to exploit future growth opportunities.

"Artificial intelligence (AI) will have a profound impact on the global economy similar to industrial revolutions in the past, especially as companies are racing to leverage AI to maximize growth opportunities," said David Frigstad, Chairman of Frost & Sullivan. "However, 90% of current AI initiatives fail to deliver strategic business value. I'm captivated with how FrostDigi's unique HDA INTELLIGENCE™ framework significantly maximizes the probability of success with AI."

For further information on Frost Digi, please visit: www.frostdigi.ai

Accelerated digital adoption will drive the need for AI, which will transform every aspect of the business. Greater human and machine collaboration is needed, especially as the Mega Trend of virtuality becomes ubiquitous.

Envisioning this transformative Mega Trend, Frost & Sullivan is launching its affiliate program, Frost Digital Ventures, to deliver successful AI solutions using the HDA Intelligence™ framework. This unique framework looks at these three different worlds – human, digital, and artificial intelligence – in a collaborative manner to drive business performance for customers.

"FrostDigi aims to augment business growth by harnessing the power of HDA INTELLIGENCE™, the collaborative way to win with AI and drive business growth during this wave of disruptive innovation," noted Mangesh Lal Shrestha, CEO of FrostDigi.

FrostDigi believes that its unique HDA INTELLIGENCE™ framework and its world-class team of experts empower organizations globally to accelerate growth, optimize costs, manage risks, automate operations, and fuel innovation.

The FrostDigi value proposition will be delivered through three pillars: professional services, platform and products, and partnership and innovation. The professional services include HDA INTELLIGENCE™ transformation services, HDA as a Service, HDA Point Solutions, HDA System Integration and HDA Talent Development, which are comprehensive yet modular to adapt and scale based on your business and technology readiness. The HDA INTELLIGENCE™ transformation services are delivered through an innovative HDA111™ process of HDA Diagnostic, HDA Dialog and HDA Proof of Value, delivering strategic business value and winning with AI.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About Frost Digital Ventures

Frost Digital Ventures (FrostDigi) is an affiliate company of Frost & Sullivan. FrostDigi works as your strategic digital and AI transformation partner to augment your business growth through intelligence transformation. FrostDigi's unique Human+Digital+Artificial (HDA) INTELLIGENCE™ Framework holistically integrates humans and machines for collaboration to outperform humans or machines performing on their own to deliver integrated, practical and cost-effective actionable intelligence solutions. FrostDigi's focused range of Intelligence Transformation Services, including HDA as a Service, HDA Point Solutions, HDA System Integration and HDA Talent Development, are comprehensive yet modular to adapt to and scale based on your HDA Intelligence™ maturity through HDA diagnostic. For more information, please visit: www.frostdigi.ai

Contact:

Mariana Fernandez

Corporate Communications

E: [email protected]

http://www.frost.com

For media inquiries:

Please send us an email at [email protected]

Company Info:

Frost Digital Ventures Inc.

427 Amherst St, 2nd Floor, Suite 1, Nashua, NH 03063

Contact Email Address - [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

